Quantcast
Published On: Wed, Mar 11th, 2020

Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema brings ‘Romeo and Juliet’ to theaters on March 29

The Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema season continues this March with a one-day-only presentation of Shakespeare’s beloved classic set to an unforgettable score, Romeo and Juliet. Captured at Moscow’s legendary Bolshoi Theatre, this production treats audiences to a story of eternal love, intrigue and drama at their local cinema.

The star-crossed lovers’ tragic fate inspired Prokofiev a remarkable cinematic score, from the delicate theme of Juliet to the ominous Dance of the Knights. Bolshoi Stars Ekaterina Krysanova and Vladislav Lantratov wholly embody the two eternal lovers in Alexie Ratmansky’s stunning evocation of love at first sight.

  • WHO: Fathom Events, BY Experience and Pathé Live
  • WHEN: Sunday, March 29, 2019 at 12:55 p.m. local time
  • WHERE: Tickets for “Romeo and Juliet” can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com or participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in nearly 400 movie theaters through Fathom’s Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

photo/ Fathom Events

Dr Pol talks about becoming a vet, treating camels, an alligator, a Belgian intersex horse

‘They Shall Not Grow Old’ World War I documentary returns to cinemas in December

Bolshoi Ballet’s ‘The Flames of Paris’ set for March 4

 

On the DISPATCH: Headlines  Local  Opinion

Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter

* indicates required
/ ( mm / dd ) [ALL INFO CONFIDENTIAL]

About the Author

- The generic Dispatch designation, used primarily for press releases or syndicated content, but may be used for guest author requesting a generic nomenclature

Tags

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Sign up for our Weekly Newsletter



Recent Posts

Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema brings ‘Romeo and Juliet’ to theaters on March 29

March 11, 2020, No Comments on Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema brings ‘Romeo and Juliet’ to theaters on March 29

How to Pick a Great Investment Rental Property

March 11, 2020, No Comments on How to Pick a Great Investment Rental Property

A Few Reasons to Become a Midwife Nurse

March 11, 2020, No Comments on A Few Reasons to Become a Midwife Nurse

Zach Williams brings Rescue Story to Florida with We the Kingdom, Cain

March 10, 2020, 1 Comment on Zach Williams brings Rescue Story to Florida with We the Kingdom, Cain

March 10, 2020, Comments Off on

March 10, 2020, Comments Off on

March 10, 2020, Comments Off on

March 10, 2020, Comments Off on

Categories

Archives

At the Movies

still-believe-movie-postercall-of-the-world-movie-posterinvisible-man-movie-posteronward-movie-posterdolittle-movie-poster1917-movie-posterstar-wars-rise-skywalker-movie-posterspies-disguise-movie-poster


Pin It