Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema brings ‘Romeo and Juliet’ to theaters on March 29

The Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema season continues this March with a one-day-only presentation of Shakespeare’s beloved classic set to an unforgettable score, Romeo and Juliet. Captured at Moscow’s legendary Bolshoi Theatre, this production treats audiences to a story of eternal love, intrigue and drama at their local cinema.

The star-crossed lovers’ tragic fate inspired Prokofiev a remarkable cinematic score, from the delicate theme of Juliet to the ominous Dance of the Knights. Bolshoi Stars Ekaterina Krysanova and Vladislav Lantratov wholly embody the two eternal lovers in Alexie Ratmansky’s stunning evocation of love at first sight.