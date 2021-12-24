Body Armor Bulletproof vests and armored plates

The advent of the bulletproof vest dates back to the 16th century. It was in 1538, when Francesco Maria Della Rovere commissioned Filippo Negroli to create a vest that could withstand the impact of a bullet and therefore, not injure or kill him. Post that, many kings and emperors produced their own bulletproof jackets. Like in the year 1561, Maximilian the 2nd, a roman emperor successfully tested his own produced bulletproof vest against gun fire. Bulletproof vests have been extensively used during the two world wars with various people coming with their own secret material to withstand the ballistic forces.

What is a bulletproof vest?

A bulletproof vest is also known as ballistic vest or a bullet resistant vest. It is basically a jacket, which works as a body armor against bullets. In other words, it stops, or at least minimizes the impact of the high speed bullet in order to stop penetrating the body. Thus, reducing the risk or injury or death, either by bullet or by the fragmentation of explosives. Fragmentations from explosives are equally dangerous, as they travel as quick as the bullet, thus the damage caused will be the same. A bulletproof vest can also be used to survive dagger attacks as the material inside is designed to withstand the impact of a sharp object as well.

What is a bulletproof vest made of?

A bulletproof vest consists of a panel, a sheet that is vest shaped comprising of top quality plastic polymers which is composed of various layers of either Kevlar (the best), Spectra Shield, or in some countries, Twaron (which is similar to Kevlar) or Bynema (which is similar to Spectra). The multiple layers of woven Kevlar are sewn together using Kevlar thread, while the Spectra Shield is non woven and is coated as well as bonded with resins such as Kraton and then sealed between the two sheets of polyethylene film.

What is an Armor Plate?

An Armor plate, which is also known as Trauma plate or Ballistic plate, is a protective armored plate. This is usually inserted into a carrier or a bulletproof vest, in order to increase the protection level of the person during combat operations. Usually it is inserted in the front and back, but during a high intensity combat operation, people also wear it on the sides as well. Apart from these, there are armor plates for the lap, shoulders as well as throat. Wearing all these will give you a complete all round protection.

There are three common types of armor plates that are usually used around the world. They are SAPI cut, Swimmers cut as well as Rectangle cut. However, there are a few other cuts that are available, such as the Ergonomic cut and the Ranger cut, but these are hardly used during operations in todays world.

What is an Armor plate made of?

Armor plates are divided in five categories. And the categories are based on the primary material that are used in the making. They are Ceramic, Metal, Plastic, Polymer as well as Nano materials. All are equally good in their own way and the use of armor plates have always been a super success during operations.

Bulletproof vests for K9s.

For people who are not aware of the term ‘K9’, it is a term used for the police as well as army dogs. Dogs have been an integral part of the security forces all over the world, due to their strong ability to sniff out explosives and detect criminals. They are extensively used in military operations. Since the last decade, bulletproof vests have started to be in use for them as well. After all, a dog’s life is no way less important than a human life.

