Billboard Cost vs Direct Mail Cost: What Makes Sense?

Advertising for your business can be a very large expense. So, you want to make sure that what you choose makes sense for you and your business. To do this you will want to assess your audience and your strategies for growth. Direct mail and billboards are two popular ways to advertise, so you should heavily consider the cost and benefits of each form of advertising. Below, you can see where the cost of each advertisement type comes from and a consideration you should take when deciding what makes sense for you.

Billboard Cost

Billboards are very large pieces of advertisement that can be shared with hundreds, thousands, or millions of people depending on the location. But, they do not come without a cost for all of those views and influx of traffic to your business. A billboard cost ranges in price depending on the format (digital or stagnant), the location, time of year, and length of show. With a static billboard you are paying for the design, installation, and printing costs. With a Digital billboard you are paying for the maintenance of the screen, and the design. Both have their own individual costs, pros, and cons which you will have to weigh out. The location is also a big factor. The busier and the more views that your billboard gets, the more expensive it will be.

Direct Mail Cost

Direct mail can cost between a few cents or a few dollars depending on a variety of different factors. Some of those factors include the number of mail pieces being sent out, who is designing them, and printing. If you have an in house digital designer and printing abilities it can make direct mail considerably cheaper. You also need to consider the format of your mail. Is it a 2 piece set, single piece, or a magazine? The larger the mail the more expensive. However, a catalog or magazine can have a large return on investment if people decide to purchase the items they see in the catalog. Again, the number of pieces being sent out is important as well. If you purchase in bulk the cost per piece will decrease, but the total amount will increase. When it comes to mail you have to be strategic and decide just how effective it will be with your specific business.

Audience

Who are you trying to reach? This question matters when it comes to choosing your form of marketing, but it also comes when thinking about costs of your advertising. If you are trying to reach as many people as possible with the highest number of views, it may be a wise decision to choose a billboard as your form of out of home advertising. Billboards reach a large amount of people everyday from the people that walk or drive past them. Not only do they see them once like they would with a piece of mail, but they see them multiple times. Direct mail would be a good choice if you are wanting to reach people that are originally interested in your product to keep them coming, or if you want to reach residents within a certain area. Depending on the amount of mail you send out and the cost per view you will have to weigh out which is a better deal, a billboard or direct mail.

No matter what method you choose you will be sure to have an up tick in your business traffic. Billboards and direct mail both have amazing pros, even though they come with a cost. Think of it as an investment in your business and you will see that it was truly worth it.

