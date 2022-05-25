Quantcast
Published On: Wed, May 25th, 2022

Best Volatility 75 Forex Brokers

The S&P 500 Volatility Index, also known as the VIX or VOL 75 index, is a measure of the stock market’s overall volatility. The VIX index is a gauge of market anxiety, and a level above 30 indicates that the market is experiencing anxiety.

Trading the Volatility 75 index requires an understanding of market volatility, and the ability to trade this market action successfully relies heavily on fast execution and advanced trading tools. In this article we explore the best brokers which offer access to the Volatility 75 index. 

photo/ Gerd Altmann

HF Markets

Overview

HF Markets is one of the top 100 companies in the world according to World Finance Magazine and is regulated by the FCA, CySEC, and the FSCA, making it one of the best volatility 75 index forex brokers.

Only three of HF Markets’ six account categories are available to European customers, and trading rules change as the deposit amount increases.

Pros and Cons

Pros

No deposit or withdrawal fees

Competitive spreads

 Cons

High commission charges on the Zero account

 

Features

Feature Information
Regulation CySEC, DFSA, FCA, FSA, FSCA
Minimum deposit from $5
Average spread from 0,0 pips
Commissions from USD 0.03 per 1K lot.
Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None
Maximum Leverage 1:1000
Bonuses 100% Supercharged Bonus
Customer Support 24/5 

 

AvaTrade

Overview

One of the best volatility 75 index forex brokers, AvaTrade was established in 2006 and offers Forex, CFDs, spread betting, and social trading. AvaTrade requires a $100 minimum deposit to open an account, and a demo account is accessible for those who wish to acquire a feel for the MT4 platform. AvaTrade’s mobile apps are available for both Android and iOS devices.

 

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS
Broad range of tradable instruments High EURUSD and inactivity fees
MetaTrader 4 and 5 available
Excellent educational resources

 

Features

Feature Information
Regulation Central Bank of Ireland, MiFID, ASiC, BVI
Minimum deposit from $100
Average spread from 0.9 pips
Commissions from No commission on Forex
Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None
Maximum Leverage 1:400
Bonuses First Deposit Bonus
Customer Support 24/5 – multilingual

 

👉Open a Free Trading Account Now

 

Plus500

Overview

With a user-friendly platform and a global reputation, Plus500 is an excellent choice for investors. Over 2800 instruments are currently available on Plus500’s platform, which is more than other CFD suppliers. The Plus 500 mobile app looks and feels exactly like the web version.

 

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS
Wide range of market instruments

Competitive pricing

Well regulated

 Relatively limited research tools

 

Features

Feature Information
Regulation FCA, ASIC
Minimum deposit from $100
Average spread from 0.5 pips  
Commissions from ‎$3
Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None
Maximum Leverage 1:30
Bonuses Deposit Bonus
Customer Support 24/5

 

IG Group

Overview

There are a large number of items that may be traded, as well as exceptional trading and research tools, industry-leading education, and competitive rates at IG. 

The type of account you can open is determined by your country of residence. For the most part, you can only trade FX, CFDs, and options in most countries.

 

Pros and Cons

Pros

Excellent customer support

Advanced suite of technical indicators

Secure and well-regulated trading environment

 Cons

Demo account is only available for 30 days, and not all platforms can be tested

Limited range of currency options

 

Features

Feature Information
Regulation FCA, FSCA
Minimum deposit from No minimum deposit
Average spread from Variable 
Commissions from £3.00 – £8.00 per trade for all types of assets
Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None
Maximum Leverage 1:200
Bonuses None offered
Customer Support 24/6

 

Related News: 7 Reasons why every person should consider a forex trading side hustle

Author: Lee Sadawski

On the DISPATCH: Headlines  Local  Opinion

Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter

* indicates required
/ ( mm / dd ) [ALL INFO CONFIDENTIAL]

About the Author

- Outside contributors to the Dispatch are always welcome to offer their unique voices, contradictory opinions or presentation of information not included on the site.

Tags

Sign up for our Weekly Newsletter



Recent Posts

Best Volatility 75 Forex Brokers

May 25, 2022, Comments Off on Best Volatility 75 Forex Brokers

What To Visit on Your Trip to Italy

May 25, 2022, Comments Off on What To Visit on Your Trip to Italy

Why Voting Matters in Environmental Conservation Efforts

May 25, 2022, Comments Off on Why Voting Matters in Environmental Conservation Efforts

How to Properly Choose the Right-Sized HVAC System for Your Property

May 25, 2022, Comments Off on How to Properly Choose the Right-Sized HVAC System for Your Property

Mobile Design App Tools That Are Popular This Year

May 25, 2022, Comments Off on Mobile Design App Tools That Are Popular This Year

7 Tips for Summer Skin

May 19, 2022, Comments Off on 7 Tips for Summer Skin

Choosing the Ideal Fencing Contractor for Your Project: What Should You Look For?

May 19, 2022, Comments Off on Choosing the Ideal Fencing Contractor for Your Project: What Should You Look For?

Things to not forget about when writing an essay

May 18, 2022, Comments Off on Things to not forget about when writing an essay

Categories

Archives

At the Movies

the-hunt-movie-posterstill-believe-movie-postercall-of-the-world-movie-posterinvisible-man-movie-posteronward-movie-posterdolittle-movie-poster1917-movie-posterspies-disguise-movie-poster


Pin It