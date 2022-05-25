Best Volatility 75 Forex Brokers

The S&P 500 Volatility Index, also known as the VIX or VOL 75 index, is a measure of the stock market’s overall volatility. The VIX index is a gauge of market anxiety, and a level above 30 indicates that the market is experiencing anxiety.

Trading the Volatility 75 index requires an understanding of market volatility, and the ability to trade this market action successfully relies heavily on fast execution and advanced trading tools. In this article we explore the best brokers which offer access to the Volatility 75 index.

HF Markets

Overview

HF Markets is one of the top 100 companies in the world according to World Finance Magazine and is regulated by the FCA, CySEC, and the FSCA, making it one of the best volatility 75 index forex brokers.

Only three of HF Markets’ six account categories are available to European customers, and trading rules change as the deposit amount increases.

Pros and Cons

Pros No deposit or withdrawal fees Competitive spreads Cons High commission charges on the Zero account

Features

Feature Information Regulation CySEC, DFSA, FCA, FSA, FSCA Minimum deposit from $5 Average spread from 0,0 pips Commissions from USD 0.03 per 1K lot. Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None Maximum Leverage 1:1000 Bonuses 100% Supercharged Bonus Customer Support 24/5

AvaTrade

Overview

One of the best volatility 75 index forex brokers, AvaTrade was established in 2006 and offers Forex, CFDs, spread betting, and social trading. AvaTrade requires a $100 minimum deposit to open an account, and a demo account is accessible for those who wish to acquire a feel for the MT4 platform. AvaTrade’s mobile apps are available for both Android and iOS devices.

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS Broad range of tradable instruments High EURUSD and inactivity fees MetaTrader 4 and 5 available Excellent educational resources

Features

Feature Information Regulation Central Bank of Ireland, MiFID, ASiC, BVI Minimum deposit from $100 Average spread from 0.9 pips Commissions from No commission on Forex Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None Maximum Leverage 1:400 Bonuses First Deposit Bonus Customer Support 24/5 – multilingual

Plus500

Overview

With a user-friendly platform and a global reputation, Plus500 is an excellent choice for investors. Over 2800 instruments are currently available on Plus500’s platform, which is more than other CFD suppliers. The Plus 500 mobile app looks and feels exactly like the web version.

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS Wide range of market instruments Competitive pricing Well regulated Relatively limited research tools

Features

Feature Information Regulation FCA , ASIC Minimum deposit from $100 Average spread from 0.5 pips Commissions from ‎$3 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None Maximum Leverage 1:30 Bonuses Deposit Bonus Customer Support 24/5

IG Group

Overview

There are a large number of items that may be traded, as well as exceptional trading and research tools, industry-leading education, and competitive rates at IG.

The type of account you can open is determined by your country of residence. For the most part, you can only trade FX, CFDs, and options in most countries.

Pros and Cons

Pros Excellent customer support Advanced suite of technical indicators Secure and well-regulated trading environment Cons Demo account is only available for 30 days, and not all platforms can be tested Limited range of currency options

Features

Feature Information Regulation FCA, FSCA Minimum deposit from No minimum deposit Average spread from Variable Commissions from £3.00 – £8.00 per trade for all types of assets Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None Maximum Leverage 1:200 Bonuses None offered Customer Support 24/6

Author: Lee Sadawski