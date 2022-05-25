Best Volatility 75 Forex Brokers
The S&P 500 Volatility Index, also known as the VIX or VOL 75 index, is a measure of the stock market’s overall volatility. The VIX index is a gauge of market anxiety, and a level above 30 indicates that the market is experiencing anxiety.
Trading the Volatility 75 index requires an understanding of market volatility, and the ability to trade this market action successfully relies heavily on fast execution and advanced trading tools. In this article we explore the best brokers which offer access to the Volatility 75 index.
HF Markets
Overview
HF Markets is one of the top 100 companies in the world according to World Finance Magazine and is regulated by the FCA, CySEC, and the FSCA, making it one of the best volatility 75 index forex brokers.
Only three of HF Markets’ six account categories are available to European customers, and trading rules change as the deposit amount increases.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
No deposit or withdrawal fees
Competitive spreads
|Cons
High commission charges on the Zero account
Features
|Feature
|Information
|Regulation
|CySEC, DFSA, FCA, FSA, FSCA
|Minimum deposit from
|$5
|Average spread from
|0,0 pips
|Commissions from
|USD 0.03 per 1K lot.
|Deposit/Withdrawal Fees
|None
|Maximum Leverage
|1:1000
|Bonuses
|100% Supercharged Bonus
|Customer Support
|24/5
AvaTrade
Overview
One of the best volatility 75 index forex brokers, AvaTrade was established in 2006 and offers Forex, CFDs, spread betting, and social trading. AvaTrade requires a $100 minimum deposit to open an account, and a demo account is accessible for those who wish to acquire a feel for the MT4 platform. AvaTrade’s mobile apps are available for both Android and iOS devices.
Pros and Cons
|PROS
|CONS
|Broad range of tradable instruments
|High EURUSD and inactivity fees
|MetaTrader 4 and 5 available
|Excellent educational resources
Features
|Feature
|Information
|Regulation
|Central Bank of Ireland, MiFID, ASiC, BVI
|Minimum deposit from
|$100
|Average spread from
|0.9 pips
|Commissions from
|No commission on Forex
|Deposit/Withdrawal Fees
|None
|Maximum Leverage
|1:400
|Bonuses
|First Deposit Bonus
|Customer Support
|24/5 – multilingual
👉Open a Free Trading Account Now
Plus500
Overview
With a user-friendly platform and a global reputation, Plus500 is an excellent choice for investors. Over 2800 instruments are currently available on Plus500’s platform, which is more than other CFD suppliers. The Plus 500 mobile app looks and feels exactly like the web version.
Pros and Cons
|PROS
|CONS
|Wide range of market instruments
Competitive pricing
Well regulated
|Relatively limited research tools
Features
|Feature
|Information
|Regulation
|FCA, ASIC
|Minimum deposit from
|$100
|Average spread from
|0.5 pips
|Commissions from
|$3
|Deposit/Withdrawal Fees
|None
|Maximum Leverage
|1:30
|Bonuses
|Deposit Bonus
|Customer Support
|24/5
IG Group
Overview
There are a large number of items that may be traded, as well as exceptional trading and research tools, industry-leading education, and competitive rates at IG.
The type of account you can open is determined by your country of residence. For the most part, you can only trade FX, CFDs, and options in most countries.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
Excellent customer support
Advanced suite of technical indicators
Secure and well-regulated trading environment
|Cons
Demo account is only available for 30 days, and not all platforms can be tested
Limited range of currency options
Features
|Feature
|Information
|Regulation
|FCA, FSCA
|Minimum deposit from
|No minimum deposit
|Average spread from
|Variable
|Commissions from
|£3.00 – £8.00 per trade for all types of assets
|Deposit/Withdrawal Fees
|None
|Maximum Leverage
|1:200
|Bonuses
|None offered
|Customer Support
|24/6
Related News: 7 Reasons why every person should consider a forex trading side hustle
Author: Lee Sadawski