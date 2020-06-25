Best Vacation rental software in 2020

Airbnb short-term property management can be significantly improved with the help of management software. Just imagine that you have a chance to speed up, automate, or delegate more tasks and solve daily arising issues in a couple of clicks. The greatest bonus is that you do not need 24hr involvement anymore. That is the reason why so many Airbnb entrepreneurs prefer management software to improve the business flow and get more time for crucial tasks.

Airbnb rental software comparison

Hosty

Hosty is a property management software chosen by many hosts, owners, and managers due to its stable performance, a broad set of features, multiple-account support, and almost unlimited opportunities of automation.

In comparison to alternative software options, Hosty provides a free trial with a 30-day access to the premium option, which is awesome and gives users a clear picture of what to expect to make the investment decision well-thought-out and based on facts and informed evaluation. You can go to their website and book a demo, and then after trying it make up your mind about the necessary pricing plan and the set of functions you would like to use.

Basic and Advance subscription plans both have access to unified inbox, offer templates for messages, multi-calendar options, as well as listing and booking management features. Pro plan expands the list of features.

Hosty Basic supports up to 4 accounts and listings. With the Advance option, the number of managed accounts and listings is unlimited. Hosty Pro includes a set of features for professional short-term property management, such as review automation, task management, team management, and so on.

Yourporter

YourPorter is a rental management app with a mobile app, which improves communication with guests, coordination of employees and can help integrate the inbox and calendar. You can make use of flight status tracking and use channel management features.

What’s more: the product has iOS and Android native apps with easy-to-use and stable functionality. It allows integration with your WhatsApp for easier guest messaging and can set push notifications for timely reactions to inquiries and questions from your clients.

Hosts can create their own rules for automated messaging to enhance the quality of communication: for example, asking guests about the planned arrival time. Also, you can benefit from a single inbox tab and a single dashboard for importing calendars. Personal reminders and more premium features are available.

There is a small trial period, but the prices start from $5 per active listing or from $7 monthly.

Smoobu

Smoobu is another great alternative to other vacation rental software to assist in the management, reservation, and communication. The major features are the following: calendar management, facilitation of guest communication, price setting, contact management.

The software comes with the web version and offers a single dashboard showing vacant dates in the calendar, booking sources, information of the guests, their planned arrival, and more. Your Airbnb and booking services administrators can leverage synchronization and flexible pricing options to balance out the income.

With the help of the platform, users can easily manage messaging and communication with contractors (cleaning, maintenance, and more). There is a free trial and monthly professional subscription plans: from 19$ monthly for the first property and +$5 for each additional one. There are discounts for the purchase of annual subscription plans.

Lodgify

Lodgify is a nicely structures SaaS solution for short-term property rental owners and their online business. Entrepreneurs can create their own mobile website pages with an easy-to-use booking option, improved workflow related to communication, reservations, and managing the booking calendar, as well as fast and seamless synchronization with external services.

Users pay attention to the simple interface and intuitive use of the platform on mobile devices. Guests receive personalized service and a convenient booking scheme. It saves a lot of time and helps to avoid overbooking and unexpected difficulties.

The pricing options start from $22 per month, and from $49 per month for multi-property managers.

Kigo

Kigo is a professional vacation rental management software that offers a channel manager with lots of high-quality management tools, a lot of operation management resources, like delegation and financial issues. Also, the platform provides an outstanding opportunity to build unprecedented guest experience in addition to basic services: feedback, additional perks, simple reservations, and loyal conditions of booking.

All that becomes available from mobile devices.

The pricing model is a tier-based calculation of individual user needs and the number of properties to manage. Kigo is able to replace several traditional back-office software tools for short-term rental accounting and management.

Author: Trycia Marks