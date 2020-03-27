Best Tips on Travelling Vlogging and Editing Your Large/Long Videos

What is the best experience in the world? If you ask this to any person with a travel bug, the most likely answer that you would get is travelling around the world. And that makes perfect sense why travel videos are such a big hit on YouTube. A viewer, with the comfort of his/her home, can easily be transported to a completely different part of the world.

So, if you are too thinking to create travel videos, it does not get easier only with a high-quality camera. You need to get a worthy video editor that works the best for vloggers. Not ready to purchase a professional video editor? Do not worry, you can find the one that suits you needs most from this best free video editor review. Now, let’s take you through a comprehensive guide to become a travel vlogger.

Capture the Key Elements

Start with a video clip that completely shows the place you are in. This is known as the establishing shot. A good example would be, if you were in New York, a view of the city skyline would be a good establishing shot.

Capture the local spirit as much as possible. That would include involving other people in your videos. Interview the locals, talk to other tourists and try to bring out the true essence of the place. Once you have captured the destination’s soul right, viewers will be more engrossed in your video.

Focus on the Story

As some wise man said, vlogging is 10% equipment and 90% story. Be as creative as you can be to portray the story that you want to tell. Carry your camera 24/7 and try to create emotions wherever possible. Contrast is a powerful tool to create emotions. Try to ensure that the contrast is subtle and poetic.

I, personally, like to focus on the different cultures I meet wherever I go to create a story around it. And if I can capture locals actually working on traditional arts and crafts, that for me is the best form of capturing an entire culture in my story through my videos.

Point of View

Do not be camera shy. Remember, it is your vlog; hence it is necessary that you come in front of the camera from time to time to give your own perspective. And remember to smile, even when you are talking behind the camera. Your voice should sound cheerful and enthusiastic.

While it is necessary for you to come in front of the camera sometimes, but remember that, this is a vlog and not a normal travel video. It should be able to portray your personality. And nothing does that better than showing things from your point of view.

Choose the Right Music

It might not seem like it, but the right music never associate with an adventure tourism vlog with soft romantic numbers playing in the background. Hence, spend time to choose the right music for your video.

Video Editing

With all done, comes the final but one of the most important part: video editing. You might have captured the most beautiful snow-capped mountains, or the aerial shot of a city’s skyline, or a beautiful sunset looking down a valley with the help of your DJI drone. But how do you edit those videos to build your story and share it with the world?

If you shoot videos with DSLR, the video file is generally very large because of the high resolution and video length. In such cases, you’ll cut a long video and merge the best parts to upload on social media, and you can even downscale 4K/8K resolution to 1080p/720p to reduce file size while maintaining great quality as much as possible. (Most social sites have set limitations for the uploaded video length and file size)

If you shoot videos with action cameras like GoPro, DJI OSMO action, DJI drones, etc, you may need to stabilize the output video and reduce the background noise.

If you shoot videos with your mobile phones, you may need to adjust the brightness of the video, and rotate/flip video so people can watch it in the perfect way.

In the cases mentioned above, it is recommended to apply desktop video editing software, instead of mobile editing apps. Mobile video editing apps has limited features and the quality will degrade if you directly share through those apps.

Personally, I use VideoProc a lot to edit the videos I shot with iPhone. Thanks to the unique GPU hardware acceleration, VideoProc is currently the most stable and quick video editing software to process, convert and edit 4K videos, even if you are using the old computers. This helps in processing Ultra HD 4K, high frame-rate, lengthy videos without loss in quality, quickly and smoothly. Moreover, you can use VideoProc to convert audio and video files virtually to any other format to solve the video compatibility issue. You know sometimes the video format cannot play or upload because of the format and codec.

Other features we also find useful offered by VideoProc

Both rotation and flipping of videos with adjustment of the playback speed, slow down or speed up to add more fun to your videos

Flexibility of removal and joining any video parts

Stabilization of shaky videos and reducing the noise at the same time

Removes fisheye distortion

Addition of effects such as Mosaic, Noise, Negate and more

Possibility of single MKV file by merging different shots having different formats while adding subtitles

Adjusting different video settings like brightness, saturation, contrast, etc.

Final Thoughts

To be a good travel vlogger, you have to be really passionate about traveling. That passion will flow through your vlog and reach people as engaging content, which they will enjoy. So what are you waiting for? Start capturing and edit any videos without any hassle with VideoProc, the best DJI video editing software.

