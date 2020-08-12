Best Housing Projects by Ajmera Group in Bangalore

Are you looking to buy a dream home in Bangalore or perhaps invest in high-quality real estate? If yes, then look no further than residential projects offered by the Ajmera group. This developer comes with fifty-one years of expertise in this field and offers exquisite yet pocket-friendly homes.

So, before you buy a home, check out the best housing complexes on offer by the Ajmera Group in Bangalore.

Ajmera Annex

Situated in the Electronic City Phase I, this housing society has been crafted with exceptional attention to detail. Ajmera Annex is spread across 1 acre of land and comprises of 2 and 3 BHK apartments. These homes come with world-class amenities like a rooftop infinity swimming pool, gym, billiards, 24×7 security, 100% power backup and much more. Ajmera Annex is a great place to unwind and relax after a long hard day at work.

Residences here are RERA approved with square footage ranging between 1160 to 1400 sq. FT.

AjmeraLugaano

Buy 1, 2 and 3 BHK apartments at the AjmeraLugaano situated in Yelanka New Town. This housing project comes with 425 sq.m views of the Attur Lake and is replete with stylish contemporary touches. Amenities at the Lugaano feature a swimming pool, grocery shop, skating rink, squash court, water softener plant, library and much more.

Apartments here are RERA approved with square footage starting with a super built-up area of 600 sq. Ft. Purchasing a house at the Lugaano is possible with a small home loan and an optimal home loan tenure.

AjmeraFlorenza

Located in Kenchenahalli in North Bangalore, the AjmeraFlorenza should be the top pick for prospective homebuyers who love greenery and are partial to open spaces. This housing project is not too far from Cubbon Park and ISKCON Temple. Florenza sprawls over 10.2 acres with 749 residences divided into a total of three towers. Amenities at the Florenza include a swimming pool, multipurpose sports court, library, grand clubhouse, power backup, toddler pool and much more.

Apartments here are RERA approved and under construction.

Ajmera Nucleus

If you want an optimal combination of luxury and comfort, buy a house at the Ajmera Nucleus. Located in Electronic City in Bangalore South, this residential project offers 1,2, and 3 BHK apartments. Residences at the Ajmera Nucleus come with amenities like a swimming pool, basketball court, gym, reading room/library, jogging track, children play area and much more.

Apartments here are RERA approved starting at a carpet area of 408 sq. Ft.

The Bottom Line

It is no secret that Bangalore is an excellent city for investing in residential real estate, especially now when getting housing finance at optimal home loan interest rates is not very difficult. However, before applying for a home loan in Bangalore, use a home loan EMI calculator to evaluate your tentative monthly instalments accurately. After getting your finances in order, purchase a delightful property with the Ajmera Group.

Author: Avelina Smith