Best Foods to boost your energy

Have you ever experienced the 3pm’s? You know right around 3pm you start to get tired. You’ve been at the office all day having a productive day and boom now your crashing. That’s because our bodies are loosing energy. Our bodies run off of energy, low energy will have you not wanting to do much while high energy will have you being more productive and in a better mood.

What you may not know is that food can have you feeling either full of life or exhausted and sluggish. Let’s dive in and see what foods will give you energy.

Breakfast lunch and dinner

They say breakfast is your most important meal. It’s what’s going to fuel your body of energy to start your day. But with the busy world we live in sometimes it may seem like we don’t have time to make breakfast and sit in traffic to get to the office. But if you can get into the habit of eating breakfast you are less likely to eat a bigger lunch. Try preparing breakfast the night before. Breakfast does not have to be made the day of. If you own a blender you can make an acai bowl the night before and put it in the fridge and take it with you. Feel free to add some berries nuts and fruits on top of the acai for added nutrients.

Have you ever eaten a huge meal like pasta and then felt like you were ready to pass out? That’s because certain foods will give you that tired feeling. If you are at the office, avoid heavy foods for lunch as that will only make you feel tired and sluggish. Simply opt in for a salad or something lite like a sandwich.

Snacks- Let’s face it we all enjoy a snack or two during the day. But what snacks are best for boosting your energy?

Bananas- Bananas are said to be the greatest food for energy and they are high in potassium which is a greater advantage to your health.

Dark chocolate- Want something sweet and savory and that will help boost our energy levels? Grab some dark chocolate as it has been proven to raise your energy levels. You get the best of both worlds. Sweetness and higher energy.

Nuts- Nuts are a good source of energy and are healthy for you. You can choose between sweet and salty or have both. Almonds, cashews and pistachios are some of the most popular nuts out ther

Water- Water is a most essential need other than food. Water is a huge energy source when you are dehydrated your body has to work harder in order to keep up. Water is what’s going to keep you hydrated and your bodies temperature regulated so that it does not have to work even harder.

Organic energy drinks- Many companies have created organic natural energy drinks they are healthier ingredients compared to ones made with just sugar and high calories.

Dinner- Having dinner can sometimes seem like an inconvenience as we are rushing home from work trying to get something to eat so we just get fast food because it’s so much easier. Making dinner can be a way of unwinding your day. If you have a significant other it can also be a time for bonding. Grab a glass of wine and learn a new recipe. Fish and brown rice are both a significant amount of vitamins and minerals, and also have energy supplying properties.

With so many new ways to have achieve healthy energy take some time to start looking at your food so if it’s just making you energized or sluggish.

Author: Jacob Maslow