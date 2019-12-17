Best Christmas Movies of All-Time: HOME ALONE

Christmas movies have become a staple for most Americans during the holiday season.

From the Griswell family Christmas tree to a red rider BB gun to Kevin McCalister being left behind…there is something which touches the hearts of millions.

Here’s a breakdown of the biggest and most watched films during the holiday season:

HOME ALONE

The 1990 family classic became the biggest comedy of all-time, a record held for over a decade.

9-year-old Macaulay Culkin took America by storm with attitude and heart in the Chris Columbus film about a little boy left home and ultimately fends off intruders in a journey to value his family.

Check out the full analysis on the Pops Channel below.

The Wet Bandits, played by Daniel Stern and Joe Pesci, steal the show as the young Kevin battles the nitwits in the enduring children’s adventure from director Chris Columbus and writer John Hughes.

Culkin charmed audiences, the soundtrack entertains and the heartwarming ending elevates the film for adults and justifies the repeated views.

The idea for Home Alone occurred to Hughes during the making of Uncle Buck, which also starred Culkin. There’s a scene in which Culkin’s character interrogates a potential babysitter through a mail slot and the concept was born.

TRIVIA: The film spawned a new phrase to the Hollywood lexicon: to be Home Aloned, meaning that other films suffered at the box office because of Home Alone’s long and successful run. “More than one executive said to me, ‘My picture did 40, but it would have done 50 if it hadn’t been Home Aloned,’” Oscar-winning screenwriter William Goldman wrote.

E! News ranked the various top quotes from the film, naming the famed “Scream” #1, but this classic came in second: “I’m eating junk food and watching rubbish, you better come out and stop me!”

Check out the full list here

UP NEXT: DIE HARD