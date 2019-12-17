Quantcast
Published On: Tue, Dec 17th, 2019

Best Christmas Movies of All-Time: HOME ALONE

Christmas movies have become a staple for most Americans during the holiday season.

From the Griswell family Christmas tree to a red rider BB gun to Kevin McCalister being left behind…there is something which touches the hearts of millions.

Here’s a breakdown of the biggest and most watched films during the holiday season:

HOME ALONE

The 1990 family classic became the biggest comedy of all-time, a record held for over a decade.

9-year-old Macaulay Culkin took America by storm with attitude and heart in the Chris Columbus film about a little boy left home and ultimately fends off intruders in a journey to value his family.

Check out the full analysis on the Pops Channel below.

The Wet Bandits, played by Daniel Stern and Joe Pesci, steal the show as the young Kevin battles the nitwits in the enduring children’s adventure from director Chris Columbus and writer John Hughes.

Culkin charmed  audiences, the soundtrack entertains and the heartwarming ending elevates the film for adults and justifies the repeated views.

The idea for Home Alone occurred to Hughes during the making of Uncle Buck, which also starred Culkin. There’s a scene in which Culkin’s character interrogates a potential babysitter through a mail slot and the concept was born.

TRIVIA: The film spawned a new phrase to the Hollywood lexicon: to be Home Aloned, meaning that other films suffered at the box office because of Home Alone’s long and successful run. “More than one executive said to me, ‘My picture did 40, but it would have done 50 if it hadn’t been Home Aloned,’” Oscar-winning screenwriter William Goldman wrote.

E! News ranked the various top quotes from the film, naming the famed “Scream” #1, but this classic came in second: “I’m eating junk food and watching rubbish, you better come out and stop me!”

Check out the full list here

UP NEXT: DIE HARD

On the DISPATCH: Headlines  Local  Opinion

Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter

* indicates required
/ ( mm / dd ) [ALL INFO CONFIDENTIAL]

About the Author

- Writer and Co-Founder of The Global Dispatch, Brandon has been covering news, offering commentary for years, beginning professionally in 2003 on Crazed Fanboy before expanding into other blogs and sites. Appearing on several radio shows, Brandon has hosted Dispatch Radio, written his first novel (The Rise of the Templar) and completed the three years Global University program in Ministerial Studies to be a pastor. To Contact Brandon email [email protected] ATTN: BRANDON

Tags

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Sign up for our Weekly Newsletter



Recent Posts

Things to Do Before Selling Your Old Car

December 17, 2019, No Comments on Things to Do Before Selling Your Old Car

Everything you need to know about new streaming service Apple TV Plus

December 17, 2019, No Comments on Everything you need to know about new streaming service Apple TV Plus
wedding rings gold

COUPLES, HEARTBEATS, AND PROMISES ARE THE RINGS OF MOST IMPORTANCE

December 17, 2019, No Comments on COUPLES, HEARTBEATS, AND PROMISES ARE THE RINGS OF MOST IMPORTANCE

Why Humor is Important for Seniors

December 17, 2019, No Comments on Why Humor is Important for Seniors

Clive Palmer in Trouble in Queensland, Pursued by Local Council, Rock Band, Gold Coast Villa Owners and ASIC

December 17, 2019, No Comments on Clive Palmer in Trouble in Queensland, Pursued by Local Council, Rock Band, Gold Coast Villa Owners and ASIC

Best Christmas Movies of All-Time: HOME ALONE

December 17, 2019, No Comments on Best Christmas Movies of All-Time: HOME ALONE

Top Health Tech Trends to Consider This Year

December 16, 2019, No Comments on Top Health Tech Trends to Consider This Year

Why Would A Surfing Break Be The Perfect Gap Year For You?

December 16, 2019, No Comments on Why Would A Surfing Break Be The Perfect Gap Year For You?

Categories

Archives

At the Movies

1917-movie-posterfrozen-2-movie-posterbeautiful-day-in-neighborhood-movie-posterqueen-slim-movie-postermaleficent-2-movie-posterterminator-dark-fate-movie-posterlast-christmas-movie-posterabominable-movie-poster



Pin It