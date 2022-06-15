Best Beaches to Snorkel in Majorca

Majorca nestles in the Balearic Islands of Spain in the Mediterranean Sea and is renowned for its idyllic beaches. In fact, the long stretches of sand that surround the island are perfect for sun worshippers when visiting the friendly coastal towns.

Meanwhile, there is sure to be a perfect location to snorkel within easy proximity of your luxurious villa in Majorca. For those who prefer looking under the water to meet the local marine life, these quieter, isolated beaches are perfect spots to snorkel.

Badia Blava, near Palma

Badia Blava lies a short, 20-minute drive from Majorca’s capital, Palma and features some of the most spectacular ocean views on the island. Drive down the road to the small car park, where a steep set of stairs takes you down to the water. Once there, this rocky shoreline boasts crystal-clear turquoise water, hosting many species of marine creatures. This makes the cove popular with scuba divers and snorkelers to spend time with the marine life. Best to make sure you get there early, as the car park can only host a maximum of 20 cars.

Cala Deià, Deià village

This small, rocky cove is close to the beautiful mountain village of Deià, located in the heart of Majorca’s Tramuntana Mountains. While beautifully scenic, the beach has no sand and comprises mostly pebbles and rocks, which can make getting into the water a bit tricky. However, once there, the turquoise waters are crystal clear, with a myriad of marine life to be seen. Despite having no sand, this small cove features two restaurants, both serving excellent dishes, including fresh fish, paella and tasty tapas.

Caló d’en Monjo, near Cala Fornells

This particular cove is among the best-kept secrets of Majorca and can be accessed from the car park for the better known Cala Fornells. From here, follow the scenic coastal path for around 20 minutes before arriving at this hidden place of beauty. Meanwhile, the sandbank takes visitors to a curved inlet, featuring crystal-clear water, colorful coral and waving sea grass. Here, snorkelers will meet many fish and other marine life, including octopus and lobster.

Caló des Moro, close to Santanyi

Located on the east side of Majorca, Caló des Moro is an unspoiled inlet, hugged by pine-covered cliffs. While the beach is small, the shallow waters quickly give way to deeper water close to the shore. Due to this, snorkelers don’t have to swim too far to see the bustling marine life. Meanwhile, they can expect schools of fish in many shapes, colors and sizes swimming around them. However, the beach is so isolated, there are no amenities close by, so make sure you have water and snacks with you. As the beach is only a couple of miles from Santanyi, this is a perfect location for a meal after a day in the water.

Cala Estellencs, Palma Island

The tiny cove of Cala Estellencs is found at the base of a sheer rock cliff, surrounded by a thick pine forest. While not easy to get there, the beach makes a particularly dramatic setting for the day. Here, the water is especially clear, with a rocky coast to explore. Close by, is a small fishing harbour with a café and terrace, perfect for a snack or cooling drink after a day in the water. Bear in mind, there is only limited parking here, so rather park in the village nearby, from where the cove is a relaxing 20-minute stroll.

Cala Llombards, Santanyí

This beach and resort town is located on the south eastern side of Majorca. Like many beaches in this area, it is composed of a narrow strip of sand surrounded by low, rocky cliffs. Meanwhile, as it hits the water, the rocky cliff hosts plenty of sea life. Head out into the deeper water to get a chance to view some larger fish. In this case, there is plentiful free parking at the entrance to the beach.

Cala Morlanda, S’illot

This beach might be disappointing for sun-worshippers, but snorkelers will discover that this rocky beach is one of the best for practicing their hobby. In fact, it is among the least-crowded beaches for underwater fun. Meanwhile, the cove is located close to the traditional fishing village of S’illot, with peaceful and beautiful surroundings.

Cala Sant Vicenç, close to Port de Pollença

Located in the northeast of Majorca, Cala Sant Vicenç is a small, upmarket resort, featuring three sandy coves. These offer some great snorkelling conditions just off the beaches, while the rugged cliffs offer great jumping-off points. Meanwhile, when not under the water, the cliffs offer dramatic and striking landscapes, including the prehistoric Alzineret caves. After a day in the water, a number of bars and restaurants are found nearby, while Port de Pollença is only a 15-minute drive away.

Cala Varques, close to Porto Cristo

Nestling on the eastern coast of Majorca, this quiet, unspoiled beach is located in a beautiful cove, surrounded by rugged cliffs and forest. Cala Varques is one of the most remote beaches for snorkeling on this side of the island.

As it is only accessible with a 15-minute walk from the road, the beach isn’t suitable for families with small children. However, this makes its crystal-clear waters perfect for a day of quiet snorkeling. Bear in mind, there are no amenities at Cala Varques, so pack a picnic to take with you.

Dragonera Island, Majorca

Dragonera Island was declared a nature reserve in 1977 and is said to be one of the best places in Majorca to spot wildlife. The island can be reached by boat from Santa Ponsa, Peguara and Port Andratx. Once there, visitors will be amazed by the beautiful surroundings before stepping into the water.

Under the turquoise waters, snorkelers will discover a colorful coral garden, filled with fish. Sometimes, it is possible to see white-beaked dolphins, barracuda and the occasional fin whale here. Meanwhile, out of the water, this is one of the best places in Majorca to see Lilford’s wall lizards and the Eleonara falcon, both endemic species in the Balearic Islands.

Spend this summer exploring the crystal-clear waters of Majorca set among the beautiful landscapes of this Balearic Island.

Author: Anne Sewell