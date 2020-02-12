Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire, Amy Klobuchar soars, Joe Biden flees to South Carolina

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont edged former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg to claim victory in New Hampshire’s Democratic presidential primary. The bigger news is the rise of Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who finished third and the bizarre behavior of Joe Biden, who exited the Granite State for South Carolina before the day was done.

We love you New Hampshire,” Klobuchar stressed in her primary night speech. “Because of you, we are taking this campaign to Nevada. We are going to South Carolina. And we are taking this message of unity to the country.”

Biden headed south on Tuesday, flying to South Carolina even before the polls closed, moving into friendlier ground with a majority black electorate in the Democratic presidential primary.

“It is important that Iowa and Nevada have spoken, but, look, we need to hear from Nevada and South Carolina and Super Tuesday and beyond,” Biden told a crowd of supporters in South Carolina.

Sanders thanked “the people of New Hampshire for a great victory tonight.”

While Sanders didn’t exceed expectations, Democratic operative Chris Moyer stressed to Fox News that “a win is a win and he’s happy to take this win and move on claiming success in the first two states.”

Buttigieg holds a slight delegate count lead over Sanders, 23 to 21, with Elizabeth Warren at 8, Klobuchar at 7 and Biden with 6.

Moyer said the Buttigieg “has done what he had to do in these first two states” but emphasized that “the challenge for him is now that the race moves to Nevada and South Carolina and beyond, how does he improve upon his support from voters of color…His mission now is going to be to expand his coalition.”

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won big in Nevada and South Carolina, putting some distance between herself and the socialist Sanders.

There have been no recent polling in Nevada, with the last one dated mid-January. The late January South Carolina had Biden way ahead, at 37%, Tom Steyer second at 19% and Sanders at 14%.