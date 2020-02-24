Bernie Sanders wins big in Nevada, Joe Biden claims ‘come back’ without getting a delegate

Vermont senator and socialist Bernie Sanders took another step forward in becoming the Democratic presidential nominee by winning the Nevada caucus in a big way.

Sanders earned 46.6% over the vote with Joe Biden finishing in a distant second at 19.2%. Sanders earns all seven of the Nevada delegates. Pete Buttigieg was third at 15.4%, followed by Elizabeth Warren at 10.3% and Amy Klobuchar at 4.5%.

Former New York Mayor and billionaire, Michael Bloomberg was not even on the ballot.

“In Nevada, we have just put together a multigenerational, multiracial coalition, which is going to, not only win in Nevada, it’s going to sweep this country,” Sanders exclaimed in his victory speech. “And in Nevada and in New Hampshire and in Iowa, what we showed is that our volunteers are prepared to knock on hundreds and hundreds of thousands of doors. That no campaign has a grassroots movement like we do, which is another reason why we’re going to win this election.”

“We are going to win across the country because the American people are sick and tired of a president who lies all of the time,” Sanders continued. “They are sick and tired of a corrupt administration. They are sick and tired of a president who is undermining American democracy. Who thinks he is above the law. And who, apparently, has never read the Constitution in this country. The American people are sick and tired of a government which is based on greed, corruption, and lies. They want an administration which is based on the principles of justice. Economic justice. Social justice. Racial justice. And environmental justice.”

“We’re alive and we’re coming back and we’re gonna win,” Biden said to a cheering crowd. “… I think we’re in a position now to move on in a way that we haven’t been until this moment. I think we’re going to go, we’re going to win in South Carolina, and then Super Tuesday and we are on our way.”

CNN’s Van Jones took aim at MSNBC, which he called “another network,” for “freaking out” over the Sanders win and movement.

“The establishment is upset and there is another station, another channel, and another few things going on tonight where people are freaking out and melting down all across the country, or at least, all over the airwaves.”

Jones is pointing to the talking heads and analysts claiming Sanders and his socialist agenda will be a disaster against President Trump and down the ticket for other Democrats.

Up next is South Carolina, on Saturday and then Super Tuesday, where a ton of delegates will be sorted out.