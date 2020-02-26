Bernie Sanders wants to help blacks, Hispanics start ‘legalized marijuana’ businesses

Socialist and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, the front runner in the race for the Democratic nomination for president, said on Tuesday night that he wants to help minorities start businesses to sell drugs.

“And I’ll tell you what else we’re going to do, we’re going to provide help to the African-American, Latino, Native American community to start businesses to sell legal marijuana rather than let a few corporations control the legalized marijuana market,” Sanders said.

The full quote is at the bottom.

The exchange began when the debate moderator asked Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) whether Sanders’s proposal to use executive action to legalize cannabis nationwide on the day he takes office and also expunge prior marijuana convictions was realistic.

“It is realistic to want to legalize marijuana. I want to do that too,” Klobuchar said. “I also think you need to look back at people’s records. You maybe can’t do that on day one, as he said. I think you want a process that you go through because there are too many people that have things on their records that stopped them from getting jobs.”

The question to former New York Mayor, billionaire Michael Bloomberg: “We should not make this a criminal thing if you have small amounts. For dealers, yes. But for the average person, no. And you should expunge the records of those that got caught up in it before. Number two: We’re not going to take it away from the states that have already done it. But, number three, you should listen to the scientists and the doctors. They say go very slow. They haven’t done enough research and the evidence so far is worrisome. Before we get our kids, particularly kids in their late teens, and boys even more than girls, where they may be damaging their brains. Until we know the science it’s just nonsensical to push ahead, but the cat’s out of the bag. So since states have it, you’re not going to take it away. Decriminalize the possession.”

Sanders on marijuana:

“We have criminal justice system today that is not only broken, it is racist. We’ve got more people in jail than any other country on Earth, including China. One of the reasons for that is the horrible War on Drugs. So I do believe on Day One we will change the federal Controlled Substances Act, which if you can believe it equates marijuana with heroin. That’s insane. We’re got to take marijuana out of that and effectively legalize marijuana in every state in the country. What we’re also going to do is to move to expunge the records of those people who were arrested for possession of marijuana. And I’ll tell you what else we’re going to do: We’re going to provide help to African American, Latino and Native American communities to start businesses to sell legal marijuana rather than let a few corporations control the legalized marijuana market.”

The South Carolina primary is Saturday with Super Tuesday quickly approaching.