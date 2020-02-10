Quantcast
Published On: Mon, Feb 10th, 2020

Bernie Sanders rips Michael Bloomberg’s ad buy as ‘fundamental problem in America society’

While Michael Bloomberg was not part of the New Hampshire Democratic primary debate, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders harshly criticized the billionaire presidential candidate on Friday, accusing the former New York mayor of trying to buy his way into the presidential contest.

After a successful finish in Iowa, Vermont Senator and socialist Bernie Sanders is campaigning in the Granite State ahead of this week’s primary, doubling down on the Bloomberg attacks.

During a video clip with SiriusXM “The Dean Obeidallah Show” on the Progress Channel 127 which airs 6-9pm ET weekdays, Sanders begins by saying, “He’s part of the problem.”

Sanders notes the former New York Mayor has the right to run for president, “but I think in a democracy, you do not have the right to buy the presidency. It really is absurd that we have a guy prepared to spend, and already, many hundreds of millions of dollars on TV ads. Meanwhile, he did not do what all of the other democratic candidates do…he wasn’t holding town meetings in Iowa or New Hampshire, Nevada or South Carolina. Those were not important enough for him…

“That is wrong. That is the basic, fundamental problem in America society… is that billionaires have an extraordinary wealth and power over the economic and political life of this country…and that’s what we’re fighting to end.”

Video courtesy of “The Dean Obeidallah Show” on SiriusXM.

Bloomberg has not been part of the long democratic debate process and instead, he has spent more than $300 million on various forms of advertising, trying to become a moderate alternative to the Sanders-Warren leftist policies.

After a $10 million Super Bowl ad, Bloomberg is dropping $1.2 million on air time for a spot promoting his collaborations with President Obama on gun control and education reforms.

President Trump mocks Elizabeth Warren as ‘Pocahontas’ again, running in 2020

Iowa caucus won’t decide next GOP debate as RNC releases complex rules

 

