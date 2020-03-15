Quantcast
Bernie Sanders leads the progressive pro-abortion plans as ‘Reproductive Justice’

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders (I-VT) recently revealed his plan to advance “reproductive health.” Sanders believes “abortion is a constitutional right,” and if elected, he vows to codify Roe v. Wade as federal law.

Sanders vows executive order to:

  • Undoing the Trump administration’s rule which allows providers to refuse care to and discriminate against their patients seeking reproductive health care. (This is the freedom of conscience cases, now headed to Supreme Court)
  • Reversing the Trump Administration’s domestic gag rule which is a disgraceful assault on women’s rights and an assault on millions of Americans’ ability to get the health care they need. (Complicated language to basically get federal funds back to Planned Parenthood)
  • Reversing the Trump Administration’s global gag rule.
  • Restoring United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) funding.

The last two are part of the global pro-abortion move, which involves using taxpayer’s money to fund NARAL and Planned Parenthood in other countries.

Here are the main points of Sanders’ plan:

  • Codify Roe v. Wade in legislative statute.
  • Protect and expand funding for Planned Parenthood.
  • Require all judicial nominees to support Roe v. Wade as settled law.
  • Repeal the Hyde and Helms Amendments.

Stop there and NOTE: Abortion MUST be normalized according to the progressive agenda through judicial mandates and use of federal money/power to force the changes.

Medicare For All will mean taxpayers will be covering the cost of all abortions committed in the United States.

Planned Parenthood, which showed excess revenue of $110 million in its 2018 annual report as well as nearly $2 billion in net assets, and which commits 40% of the nation’s total abortions (345,672 in 2018, its highest recorded number ever in a single year) will get MORE MONEY.

photo donkeyhotey

SANDERS TO SLASH STATES’ RIGHTS

From the plan: “Ban state Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers (TRAP) laws that put undue and unnecessary burdens and regulations on doctors who provide abortion services, with the goal of restricting access.

  • Require preclearance for state abortion laws to ensure that state laws do not impose undue restrictions and barriers for abortion services.”

Wonder how important the Supreme Court is in maintaining the Constitution and the future of America? Ask yourself: if this goes through, what other mandates will come from Sanders?

BAN ABSTINENCE SEX EDUCATION

Sanders’ plan is to “Ban ineffective abstinence-only sex education” and “Make birth control available over-the-counter in addition to free under Medicare for All.”

Will that include Plan B or other morning after pills? Colleges have put them in vending machines, so what will be next?

CUT FUNDING FOR PRO-LIFE PREGNANCY CENTERS

The plan states: “Ensure anti-choice crisis pregnancy centers do not get Title X funding or other government funds.”

There will be an attack on pregnancy centers all over America.

NARAL president Ilyse Hogue tweeted her support for Sanders’ plan, calling it “robust” and a “very solid plan on its merits.” She also stated that NARAL hopes to see the same abortion-focused plan from Sanders’ fellow candidate and rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

This is the socialist candidate for president…thank you Democrats.

Read the whole plan, including the disgusting plan to target the black community: HERE

