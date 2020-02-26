Bernie Sanders defends Communists during debate, met with booing

Socialist and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders met a riled audience last night, during the Democratic primary debate in South Carolina when he praised Cuba for its education.

“You got a real dictatorship there,” Sanders said of China and then Cuba. “Of course you have a dictatorship in Cuba. What I said is what Barack Obama said in terms of Cuba, that Cuba made progress on education.”

This sparked boos from the audience.

“Really? Really?” Sanders responded, clearly agitated, suggesting he was only echoing what President Obama said about Cuba in the past.

Watch the clip below.

Former Vice President Joe Biden jumped in, saying Obama condemned the dictatorship in Cuba.

“He did not in any way suggest there was anything positive about the Cuban government,” Biden said.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg said down-ballot candidates will have a hard time explaining how the Democratic Party’s nominee could praise the Castro regime.

This has been a topic lately as Sanders’ storied history of praising dictators and communist regimes resurfaced.