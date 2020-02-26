Quantcast
Published On: Wed, Feb 26th, 2020

Bernie Sanders defends Communists during debate, met with booing

Socialist and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders met a riled audience last night, during the Democratic primary debate in South Carolina when he praised Cuba for its education.

“You got a real dictatorship there,” Sanders said of China and then Cuba. “Of course you have a dictatorship in Cuba. What I said is what Barack Obama said in terms of Cuba, that Cuba made progress on education.”

This sparked boos from the audience.

“Really? Really?” Sanders responded, clearly agitated, suggesting he was only echoing what President Obama said about Cuba in the past.

Watch the clip below.

Former Vice President Joe Biden jumped in, saying Obama condemned the dictatorship in Cuba.

“He did not in any way suggest there was anything positive about the Cuban government,” Biden said.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg said down-ballot candidates will have a hard time explaining how the Democratic Party’s nominee could praise the Castro regime.

This has been a topic lately as Sanders’ storied history of praising dictators and communist regimes resurfaced.

Why ‘The Great Revolt’ correctly describes the evangelical support for President Trump

Nancy Pelosi says Trump’s immigration plan is ‘scaring the children of America’

AOC turns on Democrats, endorses ‘all female slate’ and wants to take on moderate, establishment and incumbent Dems

 

On the DISPATCH: Headlines  Local  Opinion

Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter

* indicates required
/ ( mm / dd ) [ALL INFO CONFIDENTIAL]

About the Author

- Writer and Co-Founder of The Global Dispatch, Brandon has been covering news, offering commentary for years, beginning professionally in 2003 on Crazed Fanboy before expanding into other blogs and sites. Appearing on several radio shows, Brandon has hosted Dispatch Radio, written his first novel (The Rise of the Templar) and completed the three years Global University program in Ministerial Studies to be a pastor. To Contact Brandon email [email protected] ATTN: BRANDON

Tags

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Sign up for our Weekly Newsletter



Recent Posts

Bernie Sanders defends Communists during debate, met with booing

February 26, 2020, No Comments on Bernie Sanders defends Communists during debate, met with booing

‘The Invisible Man’ moves the Classic Monsters into modern horror, suspenseful and thrilling

February 26, 2020, No Comments on ‘The Invisible Man’ moves the Classic Monsters into modern horror, suspenseful and thrilling

February 26, 2020, Comments Off on

Pakistan: 2 Christian men shot in the attack, another injured by axe attack for building a church

February 26, 2020, No Comments on Pakistan: 2 Christian men shot in the attack, another injured by axe attack for building a church

February 26, 2020, Comments Off on

February 26, 2020, Comments Off on

February 26, 2020, Comments Off on

February 26, 2020, Comments Off on

Categories

Archives

At the Movies

onward-movie-posterdolittle-movie-poster1917-movie-posterstar-wars-rise-skywalker-movie-posterjumanji-movie-posterfrozen-2-movie-posterbeautiful-day-in-neighborhood-movie-posterspies-disguise-movie-poster


Pin It