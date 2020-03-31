Basic Dog Grooming Tips Every Pet Owner Should Know

One of the many responsibilities of a dog owner is grooming their dogs. Much like human beings, dogs need to look and feel their best. Unlike humans, dogs do not need to take a bath every day. Grooming frequency often depends on the length of the dog’s hair and its breed. However, if your dog has skin rashes and other dermatological issues, it is best to seek advice from a qualified veterinarian before grooming. It’s also important to use the right grooming tools to ensure maximum comfort and safety. PetcareRX has a great range of grooming products and you are sure to find the perfect tools to match your dog’s grooming requirements.

Here are some of the basic grooming skills every dog owner should aim at mastering:

Brushing the dog’s hair

Dogs enjoy a relaxing grooming session. It not only improves their fur and skin health but it also fortifies bond between the dog and its human parent. Your brushing technique needs to be tweaked based on the type of hair your dog has. Follow these simple brushing guidelines to give your dog’s hair the proper care it deserves.

Long-haired dogs need to be brushed daily to prevent tangles. Medium-haired dogs should be brushed weekly. Short-haired dogs require minimal brushing. You can brush their hair once every couple of weeks.

Needless of the type of hair your dog has, brushing them daily is harmless. Brushing regularly can keep their coats healthy and your furniture free from pet hair especially during the shedding season.

Trimming the nails

If not done correctly, trimming nails can cause a lot of pain to your dog. Cutting the nails too deep can even cause bleeding and pain. Maneuvering the paws to get into a perfect position to trim the nails is also tricky.

The best way forward is to seek help from a veterinarian. Ask the vet about how to trim your dog’s nails without causing them discomfort – Popular nail clippers.

Giving them a Bath

Much like trimming nails, giving your dog a bath can quickly turn into a nightmare. A lot of dogs hate being wet or getting into a bathtub. The key is to create a relaxing atmosphere and massage their fur gently rather than forcing them to take a bath.

Make sure to use pet soaps or shampoos manufactured by reputed pet care brands. Bathing them once a week or even once every month is fine. However, if your dog is suffering from a skin condition, it’s best to consult a veterinarian. A vet can suggest medicated shampoos that can heal the condition.

Taking care of the ears

If not taken care of, your dog’s ears can become a den of yeast and bacteria. Dogs with floppy ears usually encounter fewer problems as their ears are naturally protected. However, dogs with exposed ears are more prone to ear infections and diseases. When you detect an ear problem, it is best to consult the veterinarian immediately. He or she can not only teach you the correct way of cleaning your dog’s ears but also suggest the right ear solution to treat the problem.

Giving haircuts

If you have a dog with long hair it’s sometimes necessary to trim its fur. Hair trims can save your pet from the summer heat as well as prevent nasty tangles. Taking a trip to a professional dog groomer can be a fun experience for your dog. If you plan to trim your dog’s fur on your own then we suggest watching tutorial videos and reading online guides before commencing.

Final thoughts

Grooming can be enjoyable for both you and your dog. Providing the necessary grooming is one of the things you need to do to be a responsible pet parent. Make sure you have the right tools and the knowledge to use them properly. Also, keep a lookout for skin conditions such as rashes, flaky skin, and others. It is always best to consult the veterinarian if your dog is suffering from allergies and skin problems.

Author: Pankaj Deb