Ballistic helmet: Is it same as bulletproof helmet and few nuances

A bulletproof helmet or a ballistics helmet, whichever name you want to call it by is basically a head gear which is designed in such a way that it will protect your head from ballistic attacks like an impact from a bullet, blast debris, and a blunt impact. However, you must complement it with the best ballistic resistant body gear to enjoy full protection.

These are worn by the military people, but it is also worn by civilians that want extra protection from ballistic items or while handling firearms.

What does a ballistic helmet contain?

Majority of the companies these days are including the patented padding and the best suspension systems so that the top ballistic helmets can be made available to the consumers in the market.

The helmet comprises of an outer shell that is made up of bullet resistant material like Kevlar, a suspension system comprising shock absorbing pads, and a retention system that includes chin strap. The advanced features available in a ballistic helmet include the following-

Appropriate padding to fit the head comfortably. Improved safety and comfort For the modularity of the users, Velcro attachments are included There is a 4-point chin strap at the rear side of the helmet along with a dial adjustment.

Should you invest in a ballistic helmet?

Research related to these bullet proof helmets indicate that if you are involved in military combat and suffer a ballistic impact, the adverse effect can be reduced by as much as 19% and that further reduces if you are wearing ballistic body armor as well.

Studies revealed by National Library of Science implies that although the head constitutes only 9% of the entire body area that remains outside, yet the head is the area that receives approximately 20% of the blows.

As such, if you are looking for an answer to whether you must invest in a ballistic helmet or not, you can safely invest in one.

When must you buy a bullet proof helmet?

It depends on the profession you are involved in. For instance, if you work throughout the day at a site where there are explosions or require extra protection for your head and body, you can buy one.

Is a bulletproof helmet legal?

If you choose to wear a body armor, it is considered legal in United States. However, not every state will permit the same and restrictions vary from one state to another. If you have been convicted, wearing a body armor is not legal and you might have to shell out some fine or penalty.

What are the names of the some of the best bulletproof helmets?

You can buy from among any of these depending on your requirement and of course your budget. This are-

PASGT or “K-POT”, or “KEVLAR Helmet

MICH or “ACH”

FAST or “HIGH CUT”, “ABOVE THE EAR”, “ATE”, “COMBAT HELMET”, “MARITIME CUT”

The names mentioned above are in order of their advancement and was manufactured at different times.

However, if you are not comfortable with these bulletproof helmets, you can buy non-ballistic helmets too. You can explore the online as well as offline stores for options galore.

Author: Jimmy Simond