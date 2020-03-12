Attorney Rahul Balaram Explains What Happens if You Ignore Your Speeding Ticket?

Speeding tickets are annoying; not only does it interrupt your day, but the fees can be a financial burden. However, as tempted as you might be, you should never ignore a speeding ticket.

The truth is, ignoring a speeding ticket won’t make it go away. In fact, doing so will only make it so much worse. In this article, criminal defense attorney Rahul Balaram explains what happens if you do not pay your speeding ticket.

Increase in Fines

If you don’t pay your speeding ticket, it will likely increase in price.

It depends on what the ticket says and what state you received it in, but many speeding ticket fees double if it isn’t paid by the due date.

So, if you don’t want to pay more, it’s best to pay right away.

License Suspension

In some states, people that don’t pay their speeding ticket fines may have their license suspended, which can be costly and time-consuming to have it reinstated.

Prior to losing your license, you would likely receive a letter in the mail explaining why it is being suspended and on what date your license will be suspended. In order to get your license back, they might make you wait a while, too, which can be quite annoying. If you’re caught driving with a suspended license, you may face jail time.

If you rely on your vehicle to get to work, school, and other important errands, it’s best to avoid having your license suspended by paying the fees or showing up to the court.

Points on Your Driving Record

Being pulled over and charged for speeding will already add points to your driving record, raising the price of your insurance. Ignoring the speeding ticket will only add even more points to your record.

This will raise the cost of your insurance even more and put you at greater risk of having your license suspended.

Given that you would have to pay the costs of raised insurance premiums and having your license reinstated on top of paying the speeding ticket, you’re better off paying the ticket, to begin with.

Arrest Warrants

While it might take a while, ignoring a ticket can also put you at risk of being arrested.

If you disregard your ticket long enough, the courts may end up declaring it a misdemeanor and issuing a warrant for your arrest.

This would result in being arrested and brought to court. In most cases, people are charged with either jail time or community service.

What You Should Do

Instead of crumpling up that ticket and tossing it in the trash, make sure to read it clearly to see when it’s due, instructions for fighting the ticket, and any other important information.

Then, decide whether you want to just pay it, or go to court to fight it. In many cases, people are able to successfully avoid paying their ticket by persuading a judge that it was unfair. Either way, it’s better to address the issue, rather than allow it to fester into a much bigger problem later on.

About Rahul Balaram:

Rahul Balaram is an experienced and dedicated attorney that has represented hundreds of clients. Mr. Balaram takes pride in ensuring his clients are aware of every aspect of their case and that their interests are presented with dignity, compassion, and competence.

Rahul opened the Balaram Law Office in Santa Rosa and is widely known for his excellent trial skills, his unrelenting work on behalf of his clients, and the outstanding results that his clients receive.