Assurity DMS Can Help You Overcome Debt Problems

If you have overextended your credit lines and are at risk of becoming overcome financially by debt and are constantly receiving calls from debt collection agencies you should consider getting professional help from the experts at Assurity DMS.

When you reach out to Assurity DMS to help their consultants will work with you to develop and implement the best strategy to help you reach your financial goals by managing your debt obligations. They will perform a thorough examination of your financial documents to determine the best course of action to take to secure your financial future.

The team at Assurity DMS provides around-the-clock monitoring service for your credit rating and will alert you to any changes in your credit rating. As a part of this service, they also warn you of any suspicious financial activity in your accounts. Their proprietary system will help you to manage your credit score and take the necessary steps to get you back on the right financial track.

While they specialize in long-term financial planning for your future, they can also help you to fix your credit problems in the short term to put you back on the road to financial success.

The fact is, people with poor credit ratings have to pay higher rates of interest and often cannot access loans that people with positive credit scores can gain easily. Millions of people in the United States are facing the same problems (which can seem insurmountable) but with the help of the financial experts at Assurity DMS, whatever your financial situation at present, they can chart a road to a better financial future for you and your family.

The services they provide are best applied to unsecured debt (such as credit cards, medical bills, and personal loans) but they will examine the totality of your financial obligations to see which can be managed through the company’s program. Note that the company will not repay your debts for you. They will, however, check that third parties, such as debt collectors, have the legal right to pursue you for your debts and are acting reasonably. They will also help you to take advantage of federal laws that protect consumers from onerous and unreasonable debt collection practices. While Assurity DMS can provide you with a clear analysis of all your options when dealing with your debt obligations, they are not a debt settlement company.

The Assurity DMS Debt Relief program usually consists of a 23 month enrollment period but this can vary depending on your particular circumstances. You will make a monthly payment and they will service debts you have enrolled for until the statute of limitations expires at no additional charge when you complete the program. The program period can vary, for example, from 10 to 36 months. By participating in the program to the best of your abilities you can move more quickly to its completion and financial independence.

If you have to miss a payment during the program you can call your account manager with as much notice as possible to see which options are available to you. Most managers have been in financial hardship themselves and will understand your struggles. Their priority is to always do everything in their power to find a solution to your issues and keep you enrolled in the program.

Assurity DMS provides a program that will help you to manage your entire debt obligations through their program and help you come out on the other side with your credit score protected. If you are ready to start taking action to resolve your debt issues and finally be free of the debt collector’s constant calls, contact us today and take the first step to a brighter financial future.

Author: Jeremy Biberdorf