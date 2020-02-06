As a Truck Driver, Am I Eligible For Worker’s Comp or Disability in North Carolina?

As a truck driver, the rules for worker’s comp or disability can sometimes be confusing. When you are dealing with these topics, it is best to consult a professional source or experienced legal professional to guide you through the process and ensure that your rights are protected. One of the most common questions that truck drivers have is whether they are eligible for worker’s compensation or disability compensation. This guide will answer some of your most critical questions and show you what you need to know if you’re a truck driver who has been injured on the job. Fortunately, there are multiple options for those looking for some form of injury compensation. This gives you flexibility and options when you are injured.

Workers’ Compensation for Truckers

One of the first options that you have as a trucker for injury compensation is workers’ compensation. Workers’ compensation is designed to provide those who are injured in the workplace with a source of income until they can return to the workforce, if applicable. Naturally, it will be the first source of income that you can turn to if an injury occurs.

Truckers are eligible for workers’ compensation, so long as they sustained an injury while on the job. The benefits that can be received from workers’ compensation are designed to help pay for any lost income or medical bills that occur because of your injury while on the job. There are some other additional benefits that you might be eligible to receive, as well.

Workers’ compensation doesn’t only pay out in the event of injury. The additional benefit is that workers’ comp can also be collected by the family of the truck drivers if there is a death while on the job. The benefits of a death is that it can cover lost wages, medical bills, and some funeral expenses.

Disability for Truckers

Another potential source of income for truckers who have been injured on the job is social security disability insurance. Disability benefits are designed to help support those who have been injured on the job and cannot work as a result. Generally, these benefits are intended for those who have long-term injuries. There are times when you will be eligible to receive disability and workers’ compensation at the same time, but there are limitations to receiving both of these.

The limitations are on the total amount that you can receive between the two types of benefits. The combined amount of disability and workers’ compensation cannot surpass 80% of what you made before sustaining the injury that prevented you from work. Additionally, you’ll need to fit the requirements of each of the types of benefits.

If you are a trucker, you can be confident that you will be covered in the event of an injury occurring on the job. The two benefits that you could be eligible for include workers’ compensation and disability benefits. If you are a trucker, it is essential to know the particulars of each type of benefit and how you can utilize them in the event of an injury.

Author: Sourabh Sharma