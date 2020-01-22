Arizona border patrol arrest MS-13 gang member Raul Ibanez-Lue

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested an admitted Mara Salvatrucha 13, commonly known as MS-13, gang member from El Salvador Monday evening.

At approximately 6:50 p.m., Yuma Station agents apprehended two individuals north of the Andrade Port of Entry. After processing and subsequent interviews by Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Sector Intelligence Unit’s Operation Denied Facilitation Action Team, Raul Ibanez-Lue, a 47-year-old male from El Salvador, admitted to being an MS-13 gang member. Ibanez-Lue and the other individual were both processed for immigration violations.

The Yuma Sector Intelligence Unit is responsible for prioritizing, analyzing and providing intelligence support to CBP through specialized teams and units that counteract terrorism and transnational crime. SIU enhances intelligence data collection processes ensuring U.S. Customs and Border Protection and United States Border Patrol objectives and requirements are achieved.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of criminal activity charges without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life.