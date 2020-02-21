AOC turns on Democrats, endorses ‘all female slate’ and wants to take on moderate, establishment and incumbent Dems

Democratic socialist and Bernie Sanders promoter Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has endorsed an “all-female slate” of left-wing candidates, hoping to take out more moderate, establishment and incumbent Democrats in key races.

“Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez plans on Friday to endorse an all-female slate of progressive candidates through her new political action committee, using her clout in the insurgent left and the considerable campaign funds she has drawn to counter the Democratic establishment in key races around the country,” The New York Times reported on Friday.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted: “It’s time to elect a progressive majority in Congress accountable to strong, grassroots movements that push support for issues like Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, racial justice, & more. It’s time to elect public servants with the Courage to Change.”

Today @CouragetoChange is announcing its first endorsements of newcomers to Congress:

SENATE

Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez (TX)

HOUSE

Teresa Fernandez (NM)

Kara Eastman (NE)

Georgette Gomez (CA)

Marie Newman (IL)

Jessica Cisneros (TX)

Samelys Lopez (NY)https://secure.actblue.com/donate/aoc-ctc-social-2020220?refcode=launchtw …

The Times highlights the larger issue at play in Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign against fellow Democrats: “the struggle among Democrats that is defining the race for the presidency, which is pitting Senator Bernie Sanders, the self-described democratic socialist, against more moderate candidates who are presenting themselves as better able to appeal to a broad section of voters in taking on President Trump.”