Published On: Fri, Dec 13th, 2019

anti-Semitic Jersey City Shooter: David Anderson has a history of violence, hated ‘Jewish people and law enforcement’

Records and officials have detailed the history of David N. Anderson, one of the two Jersey City shooters, revealing a history of violence, arrested at least five times since 2003, the year he was discharged from the Army.

Anderson, 47, was killed during the firefight Tuesday afternoon as he and Francine Graham, 50, opened fire on a

kosher grocery store. Four other people were killed, including veteran Jersey City detective Joseph Seals.

State and federal authorities are still piecing together the motive behind the shooting, but Anderson and Graham “held views that reflected hatred of Jewish people and law enforcement,” Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said at a Thursday news conference.

David N. Anderson

Grewal said it appears the two acted alone. He also said authorities have identified social media accounts used by the two that may espouse anti-Semitism.

Anderson ran into trouble at the end of his military service. He served in the Army Reserve for four years as a specialist, repairing fuel and electrical systems, according to military records. A database of addresses indicates he had been stationed in Europe, but the Army could not confirm that.

The Army said he was discharged in September 2003 but did not have additional information about his service.

