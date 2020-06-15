Anavar-Oxandrolone: What is it?

Anavar, a brand name of Oxandrolone is also known as Oxandrin and Var. It is an oral anabolic steroid used to improve your athletic performance, enhance fat loss and build lean muscle mass.



The word that goes around is that this is the safest anabolic steroid on the market. This is great because woman are sensitive and they are not capable of using plenty of steroids like men do.



In 1960’s it was developed by Searie to treat medical conditions such as Osteoporosis and HIV/AIDS.

So, what is Anavar and what is capable off?

Anavar is a derivative of dihydrotestosterone-DHT. Due to changes on molecular level, the steroid is able to not get dissvolved in the liver, it is resistant to hepatic metabolic process.



This steroid is one of the C17-alpha alkylated oral steroids.



It is ideal for cutting cycles rather than bulking cycles due to its mild nature.



Bodybuilders can use it freely during cutting cycles and not worry about water retention. Most steroids will cause water retention and other estrogenic side effects but not this one. The conversion to estrogen doesn’t take place, at least not at low doses.



While men use it for cutting, women can also use it to gain weight. The steroid will reduce the amount of fat tissue in areas around the stomach, upper legs and lower back.

Anavar for bodybuilders



Because it doesn’t aromatize, it makes it popular among bodybuilders. It androgenic activity is very low. It said that its anabolic-androgenic ratio is 320:25 (3x times stronger then testosterone in terms of anabolic properties).



In men it doesn’t aid with weight gain but this is not the case for women. It is possible for men to gain the small amount of weight at higher doses of Anavar. But high doses should be avoided as they lead to side efffects.



Well then how am I supposed to gain weight?

By stacking it with other anabolic steroids such as testosterone, deca durabolin or dianabol.



Anabolic steroids can be damaging to the liver. To be able to pass through the liver, it had to be altered on the 17th carbon. Now it doesn’t dissvol in the liver and can reach the blood stream. Once reached it becomes active and delivers benefits.



But in terms of how much stress is put on the liver, it is less toxic than other oral steroids. It is said that 30% goes out through urine. At low doses it is completely safe on both your liver and health but at higher doses you should be careful.

Anavar benefits



Anavar has many positive benefits which made it the steroid that is today. It is widely popular among bodybuilders, athletes and fitness enthusiasts.



The first visual effect will be the veins. After only 2 weeks you will see the change but the most noticeable effects will be after 6th week. Vascularity effects will be amazing.



It is a great oral steroid for strength gains. Athletes will obtain more power, strength and speed.



Your metabolism will be increased which accelerates the fat loss.



You will get 5-8 lbs in lean muscle mass.



It increases protein synthesis. THis is the process where damaged proteins are replaced with new proteins.



Enhances nitrogen retention. Nitrogen is important for muscle growth. If intake is larger then output, muscles will grow.

How do you take Anavar?

With a short half-life of 8-12 hours it has to be taken on a daily basis. Most often, half dosage in the morning and half dosage in the nighttime.



It is recommended to back it up with a strict diet and training.



Mostly it is for cutting purposes but it in bulking cycles if stacked with another steroid, it can add with a serious strength increase. Since its anabolic potency is 3x times stronger than that of testosterone, it can assist with strength.



Anavar is often taken for 8-12 weeks. You wont be able to do this with most of steroids as they are not as mild as this one. Not to mention estrogenic side effects and liver toxicity.



In your stack, you may include a long-estered varsion of testosterone – testosterone enanthate, or deca durabolin.



Few more compounds that are stacked with Anavar

Trenbolone Acetate

Testosterone Propionate

Masteron

Anavar dosage



Beginner steroid users and athletes are recommended to take daily Anavar dosages of 20-30mg. Regardless what you want to achieve, this is the dosage you should start with.



More advance steroid users and bodybuilders go with 50-80mg a day. Some even go to 100mg a day. This is too much and should be avoided.



Women will take much smaller dosages such as 10-15mg a day. Female bodybuilders will go as high as 20mg a day. Anything more than that and you will face side effects.



Regardless of purpose, it is suggested that no women should take Anavar longer than 4-6 weeks while men can use it for 8-12 weeks.

Anavar side effects

With anabolic steroids comes the risk of side effects. Some of them are mild and some of the are harsh. It depends how much did you take, for how long and what is the steroid.



One huge benefit of Anavar is that it does not aromatize. This means that side effects such as gynecomastia (male boobs) will be avoided.



Even better, it doesn’t convert to estrogen. You won’t experience water retention or fat storage.



Some side effects that both men and women may experience:

nausea

acne

hair loss

oily skin

vomiting

change in skin color

headache

trouble sleeping

anxiety

anger problems

depression



Side effects related more to men:

trouble urinating

swelling of tissue

prolonged erections



side effects related more to women:

enlarged clitoris

growth of hair in unwanted places

irregular menstrual cycles

voice deepening

If you experience anything from the above or notice any changes in your body, cease the usage immediately. Most of side effects will disappear once the usage is stopped.



At low doses, testosterone suppression is low but with higher doses you should be careful.



If you want to avoid side effects, you must take the steroid responsibly. Follow the prescribed dose and cycle and buy steroids online from trusted sellers that have genuine and high-quality products.

Author: Thomas Smith