Am I Legally Protected as a Passenger in an Uber Accident in Virginia?

Uber is one of the most popular ways to get around and as time goes on, it is only increasing in popularity and usage. While Uber presents a unique solution to our transportation needs, there are also legal questions and issues that arise if something were to go wrong while you are in an Uber. As a passenger, it is important to know your rights and protections while you are in an Uber or other rideshare. In many states, protections have not been finalized or put in place. In Virginia, however, there is finally some guidance to answer the question of whether you are protected as a passenger in an Uber accident.

2015 Virginia Law

The most clear guidance that we have on this topic comes from a 2015 law enacted in Virginia that defined the protections that are afforded to passengers of Ubers and other rideshare companies. The protections contain many laws that are designed to protect riders of Uber including those that protect riders from unnecessary and illegal charges. In addition, the laws contain verbiage for the minimum amount of liability insurance coverage that a driver or insurance company must carry for the protection of riders. The minimum as established by this law is $1 million. This means that the insurance company that Uber drivers use must provide $1 million in coverage for accidents that cause injury to any rider that is paying for the rideshare service.

Submitting an Uber Accident Form

When you ride in an Uber, you hope that you never get in an accident. However, it is important that you know the steps that you need to take if an accident ever does occur while you are riding in an Uber. If you experience an accident in your Uber, you may want to fill out an Uber accident form to report the accident. It is important to do this so that you have documentation of the accident and you can ensure that any future legal problems are addressed before they arise. Without documentation of the accident, you will have a hard time recouping any sort of medical expenses or injury compensation.

What Happens When Your Driver Gets in an Accident?

This is a question that is commonly pondered by those who frequently use the rideshare giant. The answer is that the accident must be reported to Uber. The reason that this is the case is that Uber carries insurance for the riders that use its platform. They have coverage for up to $1 million in compensation for injuries and medical bills.

Can You Sue an Uber Driver?

If you have sustained an injury as a result of an accident while in an Uber, you are within your rights to sue Uber or the driver. Most of the time, you will have to take up your claim with Uber the company, since they are the carriers of up to $1 million in insurance, depending on the situation. You should be able to get your medical bills covered without issue.

