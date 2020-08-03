Alternatives to Smoking During The Pandemic

The global COVID-19 pandemic has caused more than its fair share of stress and hysteria. In the beginning, it was everyone rushing the aisles to stock up on four-play toilet paper so they could stay comfortable. Now, the virus is resurging in certain places and the death toll is rising. Who wouldn’t want to smoke during something like that?

The truth is, smoking doesn’t actually relieve your stress. Many smokers only take part in the ritual because nicotine tricks their brain into thinking its relieving stress and anxiety. In reality, the only thing you’re relieving is the stress your nicotine addiction has caused. You’ll need another cigarette in about 1-2 hours, and the cycle repeats itself.

So, are there any alternatives to smoking during this global pandemic? Luckily for you, there are alternative products available that we’ll cover, as well as how to form some new habits or take up new hobbies to get your mind off of cigarettes. Read on!

COVID-19 And Smoking

It’s no secret that smoking will kill you. From lung cancer t heart disease and everything in between, smoking can turn a perfectly healthy body into a wasteland in just a few months. With over 7,000 chemicals present in just one cigarette, it’s a wonder the body lasts as long as it does when you’re a smoker!

COVID-19 is what’s known as a Coronavirus. Corona is Latin for “crown”, which refers to the shape of the virus itself. This crown shape makes it easier for the virus to latch onto healthy cells, where it performs a coup d’etat and begins replicating itself using the cell’s own structures.

Being that COVID-19 affects the respiratory system, smokers are at an even higher risk for contracting the virus than non-smokers, and they’re more likely to develop serious health complications from it. Death is also a side-effect of COVID-19 that smokers can be more prone to. The bottom line? Smoking is putting you at a higher risk, and isn’t even calming your nerves like you think it is.

Tobacco-Free Products

An excellent alternative to the dangers of smoking is tobacco-free products. These products aren’t made with the chemcial-laced tobacco leaves found in cigarettes, though they do contain nicotine. Companies like Black Buffalo (https://blackbuffalo.com/) are creating high-quality tobacco-free alternatives for people who want to leave smoking behind forever.

Many smokers segway to the non-smoking lifestyle using tobacco-free options. Reducing our dependency on tobacco can also offer benefits to the environment by reducing toxic waste from tobacco production, fertilizer/pesticide run-off, litter from cigarette butts, and deforestation. Essentially, smoking is killing more than just 800,000 people per year; it’s also killing the planet.

CBD Products

CBD, or Cannabidiol, is one of over 100 cannabinoids found in Cannabis. This compound is extracted from industrial hemp and then synthesized into isolate, which can be added to oils, gummy candies, lotions, and more. Millions of people use CBD products for pain, anxiety, and more.

CBD isn’t just another health craze. In fact, there are dozens of studies to suggest that CBD is an effective treatment for things like chronic pain and anxiety, and there are more studies being conducted as we speak. There’s even a possibility that CBD could be used to treat addiction!

If you’re looking for a smoking alternative, CBD could be it. You can find CBD in vape format, so you can still get the same feeling of inhaling something without exposing yourself to the dangers of cigarettes.

CBD is legal in all 50 states and at the federal level, so you don’t have to worry about bringing any trouble on yourself if you choose to use it.

Nicotine Gum and Patches

If you’re going to replace your smoking habit during the pandemic, you might as well rid yourself of the need to smoke for good. Millions of people quit smoking every year, and nicotine patches and gum are a good segway. They’ll provide a lower dose of nicotine, and, over time, will help your body adjust to less and less of the addictive stuff. Eventually, you won’t need nicotine and can say goodbye to smoking once and for all.

New Habits/Hobbies

Quarantine is the perfect time to find new hobbies or develop new habits. Focusing on a healthier lifestyle can make leaving the smoking habit behind a little easier. You’re essentially looking for something constructive to replace your smoking habit with. Do you like to draw? Paint? Sing? There are thousands of online classes and instructional videos on pretty much anything you can think of. What skill have you always wanted to master?

Stay Safe

The pandemic might not be over, but we can all do our part to help it pass as quickly as possible. Wear a mask in public, maintain social distancing, and be sure to wash your hands frequently. Don’t ignore recommendations by the CDC or government authorities, and most of all, stay safe and healthy during this trying time.

Author: Alex Coverdale