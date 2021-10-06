Alternative Investment Strategies to Pay Off Your Debt in 2022

You may have heard of someone saying that they need to “diversify their portfolio.” For someone that has little to no experience with stocks, bonds, or 401ks, this could seem just like another term you might hear on Wall Street.

In reality, it’s important to start educating yourself on different ways to diversify your cash. What this means in the simplest of firms is that instead of putting all of your money into a savings account, for instance, you are investing money in different areas. This is meant to lower your risk and raise your rewards.

Aside from the stock market, there are several other ways to be strategic, including alternative investments. These are investments that aren’t through the traditional routes, such as your typical Roth IRAs or 401ks.

Let’s take a look at some alternative investment strategies that could potentially help you pay off your debt by the end of 2022.

The Real Estate Market

Flipping houses has become a nationwide and even international sensation. Entrepreneurs are choosing to purchase homes, townhouses, or condos that need a little work. They fix them up and put them back on the market at a higher value.

Another option is to make small renovations, like new appliances or upgraded electric fireplaces, and use these properties as rental homes or vacation spots through websites like Airbnb. This is one of the top alternative investment strategies but beware. This requires a lot of research, knowledge, work, and money upfront before seeing a solid return.

Real Estate Crowdfunding

If you are still interested in the real estate market as an alternative investment strategy but are looking for a lower risk, you can opt-in for real estate crowdfunding instead. What this means is that you are providing a small amount of money to people through third-party sites towards someone who intends on flipping a house.

Once the house is sold, you receive a percentage of the resale value based upon your initial investment. Websites such as DiversyFund or Groundfloor make crowdfunding incredibly easy and absolutely affordable to invest in commercial or private real estate.

Start Your Own Business

What better way to invest your money than by investing it in yourself? If you have a passion project or a highly demanded skillset, you may have an opportunity to find a way to capitalize on it. Here’s the catch: In order for you to make money from starting your own business, you have to put in the work.

There is no guarantee that starting a business like that would succeed unless you personally make the effort to do so. Alternative investments can be a gamble.

There are, however, low-cost options for you to start your own business. Some of which include print on demand product sites such as Shopify or Amazon KDP. Shopify offers a wide selection of products such as coffee mugs or sweatshirts for you to start your own brand of clothing. Amazon KDP is a free way to sell books online.

Conclusion

When looking to pay off your debt, you have to get creative with your additional income. These three ways are the top contenders for those who are currently looking at alternative investments. However, there are certainly several other ways that are less conventional.

Investments such as storage units, jewelry, and even stamps all can make money over time. The important thing to keep in mind is that each has its risks, but they can all have high rewards.

The one thing they all involve is patience over time.

Author: Anna Johansson