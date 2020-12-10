Allowing Friends to Inspire You

Up until 2 years ago I always assumed that St Louis would be where I’d spend the rest of my life. This is where I was born, it was where I met my wife and it is somewhere that I have alway loved. For John Eilermann St Louis was also where he was born but he wanted to get out as soon as he could. John used to be my neighbor and I was in awe of him when he jetted off to live in Europe. For many years I have had this odd thing about being inspired by people I don’t know such as celebs and sports stars, and yet not by my friends who have been doing the most incredible things.

When I sat down and thought about it, seeing what John had done was really inspirational and because of that, my wife and I moved down to Mexico just over 2 years ago. This turned out to be one of the most incredible things that we have ever done, and it served as a perfect reminder as to why you should most certainly allow your friends and those around you to inspire you.

Just Like You

One of the biggest reasons why I would say that you should allow your friends to inspire you is that they are just like you. They can from the same place, similar background and they have then gone on to do something brilliant. This is the perfect recipe for motivation that you are ever going to find, someone just like you, doing something absolutely amazing. Sports stars and celebs may have come from backgrounds similar to yours, but you will never really know, with your friends, you most certainly will know.

Helping Out

Just before we made the big move down to Mexico I called John and asked for some advice on moving and what to prepare before we left. This is yet another reason why your friends should inspire you, because they can then help you to take the next step in your life, based on what they have done. John was instrumental in our move and he was able to use his experience to help us ensure that we avoided certain holes in the road.

Seeing The Details

If a politician or celeb makes a statement which inspires you then it is more the message than the person which serves as inspiration here. The reality is that you don’t know how that person lives or whether they actually practice what they preach. When it comes to your friends however you know all of this information and that is why it will be even more impressive when you see that they have done something amazing. These are most certainly the people who should inspire you because unlike those celebs, sports stars and politicians, you know the whole story.

Take a look around at your friends, just think about how inspiring they all are.

Author: James Daniel