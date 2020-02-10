Quantcast
Published On: Mon, Feb 10th, 2020

Alexander Sabadash: Reasons to Never Let a Fear of Failure Hold You Back in Business

One of the most common reasons why people fail to jump in with a business idea that they have is a fear of failure. This may mask and disguise itself as something else, but at the root of most people’s reasoning for not launching a business, is having a fear that it will all go wrong. My friend Alexander Sabadash is a brilliant businessman and if he has taught me anything it is that a fear of failure should be welcomed and not used as an obstacle, and here is why. 

Fear is Good

One of the biggest reasons why a fear of failure shouldn’t be crippling is that fear in business is absolutely essential. Those who do not have fear that their products don’t sell or that they won’t be able to manage finances very well, they are the people who fail in this industry. It is those who are constantly aware of the risks that they are running, the potential for failure and the very real threat of collapse, who take decisions based on these fears and that is what keeps them alive and thriving.

Image by rawpixel from Pixabay

You Must Fail 

There is no prerequisite that you must fail when you go into business, but if you ask any of the world’s most successful CEOs, they will most certainly be able to the moments in their career when they failed. The key to failing is not whether or not you do it but rather when failure does come your way, what will you learn from it. It is in this learning that you will discover what type of business owner you are going to be, and how you will use those lessons to make you better in the future. 

Reactions

Failure will also test your character and your reaction to it will be a telling statement for how you will proceed in your business life. The old saying is that ‘when you fall off the horse, get right back on and keep riding’ but in reality we know that not everyone has what it takes to get back up. A failure in business, no matter how large or small, will test your personality and your resilience. Get past one failure and there won’t be anywhere near as much fear as there was before the first one. 

Natural 

Fear of failure is something that everyone has, and that is why you can’t allow it to take over your decisions. Even the greatest business people or athletes, with ridiculous amount of natural ability and preparation, they are also scared of failure, but they allow to to drive them rather than to stifle them. This is why you cannot allow a fear of failure to hold you back, it isn’t something that you can switch on or off, it is a natural emotion which must be embraced and used in the right way. 

Forget failing, shoot for the stars instead.

Author: James Daniel

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

4 Reasons You Need a Mobile App for Your Ecommerce Business

Biggest Sins in Ecommerce

On the DISPATCH: Headlines  Local  Opinion

Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter

* indicates required
/ ( mm / dd ) [ALL INFO CONFIDENTIAL]

About the Author

- Outside contributors to the Dispatch are always welcome to offer their unique voices, contradictory opinions or presentation of information not included on the site.

Tags

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Sign up for our Weekly Newsletter



Recent Posts

Alexander Sabadash: Reasons to Never Let a Fear of Failure Hold You Back in Business

February 10, 2020, No Comments on Alexander Sabadash: Reasons to Never Let a Fear of Failure Hold You Back in Business

February 10, 2020, Comments Off on

February 10, 2020, Comments Off on

Crunch Time: How to Keep Your Team Healthy and Productive

February 10, 2020, No Comments on Crunch Time: How to Keep Your Team Healthy and Productive

February 10, 2020, Comments Off on

February 10, 2020, Comments Off on

How CBD Products Have Taken the World By Storm

February 10, 2020, No Comments on How CBD Products Have Taken the World By Storm

Director Julia Reichert quotes Communist Manifesto, ‘workers of the world unite’

February 10, 2020, No Comments on Director Julia Reichert quotes Communist Manifesto, ‘workers of the world unite’

Categories

Archives

At the Movies

dolittle-movie-poster1917-movie-posterstar-wars-rise-skywalker-movie-posterjumanji-movie-posterfrozen-2-movie-posterbeautiful-day-in-neighborhood-movie-postermaleficent-2-movie-posterspies-disguise-movie-poster


Pin It