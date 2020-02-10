Alexander Sabadash: Reasons to Never Let a Fear of Failure Hold You Back in Business

One of the most common reasons why people fail to jump in with a business idea that they have is a fear of failure. This may mask and disguise itself as something else, but at the root of most people’s reasoning for not launching a business, is having a fear that it will all go wrong. My friend Alexander Sabadash is a brilliant businessman and if he has taught me anything it is that a fear of failure should be welcomed and not used as an obstacle, and here is why.

Fear is Good

One of the biggest reasons why a fear of failure shouldn’t be crippling is that fear in business is absolutely essential. Those who do not have fear that their products don’t sell or that they won’t be able to manage finances very well, they are the people who fail in this industry. It is those who are constantly aware of the risks that they are running, the potential for failure and the very real threat of collapse, who take decisions based on these fears and that is what keeps them alive and thriving.

You Must Fail

There is no prerequisite that you must fail when you go into business, but if you ask any of the world’s most successful CEOs, they will most certainly be able to the moments in their career when they failed. The key to failing is not whether or not you do it but rather when failure does come your way, what will you learn from it. It is in this learning that you will discover what type of business owner you are going to be, and how you will use those lessons to make you better in the future.

Reactions

Failure will also test your character and your reaction to it will be a telling statement for how you will proceed in your business life. The old saying is that ‘when you fall off the horse, get right back on and keep riding’ but in reality we know that not everyone has what it takes to get back up. A failure in business, no matter how large or small, will test your personality and your resilience. Get past one failure and there won’t be anywhere near as much fear as there was before the first one.

Natural

Fear of failure is something that everyone has, and that is why you can’t allow it to take over your decisions. Even the greatest business people or athletes, with ridiculous amount of natural ability and preparation, they are also scared of failure, but they allow to to drive them rather than to stifle them. This is why you cannot allow a fear of failure to hold you back, it isn’t something that you can switch on or off, it is a natural emotion which must be embraced and used in the right way.

Forget failing, shoot for the stars instead.

Author: James Daniel