al-Shabaab increase terrorist attacks in Kenya, killing more than 100 people

Just over one month ago, al-Shabaab attacked a bus in Northern Kenya. During the attack, they removed the passengers and executed 11 that they found who were Christians. Then two weeks later, they attacked a bus in Coastal Kenya. This time the bus driver did not stop, so the assailants randomly fired into the bus killing three passengers. It was likely targeting Christians who were travelling home the day after Christmas. They also blew up another bomb in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, killing more than 100 people.

Now, in the past week, there have been multiple attacks on military and police targets. Two days ago, the terrorist group attacked a military base in Coastal Kenya killing three American personnel and several Kenyans. Also, Yesterday, they attacked a police station in Dadaab, Kenya. Dadaab is home to one of the biggest refugee camps in Kenya. It is unclear why they decided to try and take this police station, but thankfully, they were unsuccessful.

During this most recent attack, four small children were killed and two of the attackers were killed. These attacks have happened at a much higher rate in usual for Kenya. If they continue at this rate in 2020, it could mean a much higher death rate for those living there. Please pray for the safety of our brothers and sisters in Kenya who are living near this hateful group.

ICC