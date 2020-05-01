AHCC Immune Support: Who Is It Good For?

Nobody enjoys getting sick. Whether you are suffering from a fever or came down simply with a case of the sniffles, feeling ill is not enjoyable. If you are one to get sick frequently, it could be due to having a weakened immune system. Your immune system plays a vital role within your body shielding you from foreign cells that are potentially harmful. Think of it as your body’s own personal military working to fight bad bacteria, infection, disease, and parasites destroying anything that could harm your health.

Your immune system is really complex. If it is under active, then that means your defenses are low which can leave you vulnerable to getting sick. If it is overactive, then it can attack the healthy cells and tissue in your body by mistake which is also not good – talk about temperamental!

Depending on what your personal habits are, you could be weakening your immune system and not even know it. Some of the poor habits are as follows:

Smoking

Bad diet

Lack of sleep

Dehydration

Excessive alcohol use

Obesity

Stress

Consuming too many antibiotics

AHCC Immune Support

If you think that your immune system might be compromised, then it is a good idea to incorporate a specialty immune supplement into your diet to prevent becoming ill in the future. Active Hexose Correlated Compound, also known as AHCC® is a patented, low-molecular weight medicinal mushroom extract that comes from the underground portion of shiitake, which is from the basidiomycete family of mushrooms. To be clear, AHCC is a unique compound extract – not a genus or specific species of mushroom.

Considered a superfood in Japan, AHCC has been researched extensively for its immune enhancement properties, some of which are:

Supports increasing Natural Killer (NK) Cell activity

Potent immune system support

Supports increasing macrophage activity

Supports the healthy functioning of the liver

Acts as an antioxidant

AHCC is one of the world’s most studied supplement that has been supported by over 30 successful human clinical trials and is currently used all around the world for its immunity-boosting properties.

Who is it Good For?

Your immune system is a fascinating interconnected network that protects you from millions of harmful microbes and bad germs daily. Keeping your immune system strong is so important to your overall health. High quality immune specialty supplements such as AHCC work hard to keep your body functioning at its best! Some of the indications that your immune system might not be working properly are:

You crave sugar

You are constantly getting sick

You are constantly feeling stressed

Non-stop fatigue

Dry nasal passages

You are dehydrated

Your wounds heal very slowly

You are carrying a few extra pounds

You have frequent infections

Although research on this incredible body-nourishing compound is still fairly new, many of the studies performed on AHCC have been quite remarkable! Below are a few of the key findings from available research.

Immune system – AHCC stimulates and boosts immunity by increasing your natural defense against viral infections.

Cancer – in 2018, a study was published in Nutrition and Cancer showing that AHCC inhibits the proliferation of ovarian cells in mine.

Chemotherapy side effects – a report from the Journal of Experimental Therapeutics and Oncology in 2009 documented scientists discovery that when AHCC was given to mice, it helped to protect them from some of the harmful side effects associated with chemotherapy such as liver damage.

Inflammatory bowel disease – a study done in 2014 found that AHCC had therapeutic effects on lymphocyte driven colitis in mice. The researchers suggest that these findings could have a beneficial anti-inflammatory effect in the relief of inflammatory bowel disease found in humans.

AHCC has taken over the health and wellness industry and for good reason! Boasting with amazing health benefits, AHCC is a great way to boost your immune system helping you to feel your best!

Autor: Jacob Maslow