‘After Parkland’ Documentary set to start screenings February 12

Kino Lorber announces that Emily Taguchi and Jake Lefferman’s powerful documentary AFTER PARKLAND will screen in over 100 cities across the U.S. on February 12 as part of a nationwide “Day of Conversation” to commemorate the second anniversary of the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Led by social impact agency Picture Motion, a coalition of individuals and organizations have signed on to host Led by social impact agency Picture Motion, a coalition of individuals and organizations have signed on to host Demand Film community screenings to create meaningful conversation that will lead to tangible change in 2020, including a voter registration drive powered by TurboVote.

Participants include national and local chapters of:

March for Our Lives

Moms Demand Action

Young Democrats

Alliance for Youth Action

Gays Against Guns

League of Women Voters

More information about the film and a list of the cities and screenings here: https://us.demand.film/after- parkland/

To join the coalition of organizations and community leaders participating in the national screening day to demand gun reform, request to host a screening event is here . Hosts receive a toolkit to help plan and amplify their event. The Day of Conversation aims to engage with gun reform partners, religious and interfaith centers, the medical community, civic engagement advocates, educators and students, and more.

The screenings will be followed by a physical and digital educational release to schools, universities and libraries, streaming exclusively on Hulu starting February 19, and a release on Kino Lorber DVD on February 25.

AFTER PARKLAND tells the intimate and moving story of families of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School navigating their way through grief, and searching for new meaning in the immediate days, weeks and months after the Parkland shooting that left 17 dead. Filmmakers Emily Taguchi and Jake Lefferman traveled to Parkland, Florida with producer Stephanie Wash and began filming with students who endured gunfire and the parents who lost their children in the crosshairs. Filming throughout the spring, summer and fall, the verité documentary chronicles the private journeys of these families as they navigated the unthinkable and rose to challenge the nation to end gun violence.

Taguchi and Lefferman sought moments away from the spotlight that shed light on the long term impacts. With great sensitivity and unprecedented access through deeply trusted relationships, Taguchi and Lefferman share the human story behind the tragedy that sparked a national movement. The result is a documentary that captures the vulnerable moments of when the students returned to school for the first time after the shooting, the intimate dinner table conversations, and joyful, yet somber high school rites of passage like prom and graduation and a championship basketball game.

The film, which had its world premiere at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival, is produced by Jeanmarie Condon and Steven Baker and features original music by Nathan Halpern. Award-winning documentarian Doug Blush served as supervising editor.

About Kino Lorber:

With a library of over 2,800 titles, Kino Lorber Inc. has been a leader in independent art house distribution for 35 years, releasing 30 films per year theatrically under its Kino Lorber, Kino Repertory and Alive Mind Cinema banners, garnering seven Academy Award® nominations in nine years, including documentary nominees Fire at Sea (2017) and Of Fathers & Sons (2019). In addition, the company brings over 350 titles yearly to the home entertainment and educational markets through physical and digital media releases. With an expanding family of distributed labels, Kino Lorber handles releases in ancillary media for Zeitgeist Films, Carlotta USA, Adopt Films, Raro Video, and others, placing physical titles through all wholesale, retail, and direct to consumer channels, as well as direct digital distribution through over 40 OTT services including all major TVOD and SVOD platforms. In 2019, the company launched its new art house digital channel channel KinoNow.com which features over 1000 titles from the acclaimed Kino Lorber library.

About Demand Film:

Demand Film specializes in the release of quality documentaries, in cinemas, utilizing a proven crowd-sourcing model that pairs audiences with films that hold special appeal to them. As this is ‘cinema on demand’, if you can’t find a screening close by, you can host your own screening and sell tickets via your social media channels to your family and friends. Demand.Film takes care of the rest – they reserve the theatre, manage ticket sales and ensure the delivery of the film.

About Picture Motion: