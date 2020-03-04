Advantages of planting berry bushes

There are several advantages to planting berry bushes. They are also very healthy snacks for the family and also attract some pretty animals to your yard.

Berry Plants Are Easy

The first advantage is that it is a lot easier than planting a vegetable garden. If you think that gardening is a lot of work, then berries are the way that you need to start. They are a one-time effort, unlike the vegetables that will need to be planted during the spring. The vegetables will also need to be tended while the berry plants do not. You also don’t have to water the beans daily. Once they are established, you will only have to water them about once a week. If you have a thick mulch of wood chips and leaves, then you don’t have to water them at all.

No Waste

The second advantage is that they are going to taste great to you. This is going to include some of the wildlife that is near you. In others, they feed wildlife that might be looking for something to eat around you properly. They feed wildlife because of how good the fruit is going to taste to the wildlife. But also, since they feel good, they are a good source of nutrition. This is especially true if you pick the berries at the peak of the season because they are going to be a lot better than the fruit that you buy in the store. A good source of nutrition because the strawberries will be sweet, and the blueberries will have a lot more flavor.

Save Money

The third advantage is that you will be able to save a lot of money. It costs a lot more money to buy your berries from the supermarket compared to growing them at home. This means that you will be able to get your return on your investment in no time. Plus, you are going to have an excuse to visit your family and friends, including your neighbors, when you want to share all the berries that you were able to grow on your own. Once you have been building your kernels on your own for a few years, then you are going to hate the idea of paying money for a tiny basket of berries.

Author: Tammy Sons