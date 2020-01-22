A Trip to Jim Corbett in the winters

The howling winds of the night sky, the sound of birds chirping, and the crunch of broken stems by animals walking. That is how I remember my trip to Jim Corbett. We were all looking for a thrilling adventure until I stumbled upon this ad for a trip to Jim Corbett, the oldest national park in Asian history.

How to get there?

Well, it is a straight 5-hour drive from Delhi. But I had a friend in Meerut who wanted to come with us so I met up with her in Meerut and then looked for a hassle-free and highly-rated taxi service in Meerut.

From Meerut, it is just a three-hour drive to this brilliantly maintained place. In total if you’re looking to travel from Delhi or NCR region it will take anywhere between 5 to 6 hours to reach. So we booked a cab from Meerut to Jim Corbett.

Is it safe to stay in Jim Corbett?

Absolutely. There are plenty of accommodation resorts inside the park as well as nearby it. I pre-booked a 3-star room inside the park. Remember it is only available for pre-booking. So a little planning on your part is a necessity.

Our resort was something straight out of a movie. The rustic walls with modern amenities inside. The place is well maintained by the tourism authorities and protected by forest rangers throughout the year. It is a blissful place to visit in winters especially. All the treks and safari options are open during this season. Keep at least two days aside to enjoy Jim Corbett in all its colors and attractions.

What can I expect to see?

On my first day at safari, I saw a lot of birds, reptiles such as the Indian Python, Lizards the size of a pig, huge Tuscan Elephants, and one little Bengal Tiger cub. The cub got me so excited that I decided to make sure that I had done everything in power to see more. I went ahead and booked a safari in all 5 zones of the park (the dhikala, the jhirna, the bijrani, the domunda and the sonanadi). But I was only lucky once and that cub was all I could see of the famous Bengal Tiger.

The next day we went hiking to nearby peaks. Jim Corbet has a mind-blowing view of the Himalayas so to speak. You can see the entire range of those almighty peaks. Such enormousness makes you wonder how small a part of the universe we must be. That night we lit a bonfire and told each other scary stories. It is amazing how the jungle brings out our fears. But all in a fun spirit. Oh, and the night time temperature goes down to 5 degrees. So do not underestimate the winters and carry warm clothes to save yourselves from the jitters.

How do I plan my awesome trip to Jim Corbett?

The most ideal time to visit is in the winter season between October to February. Bengal Tigers are famous for stretching their legs close to the resorts during winters. Plus most of the 5 zones are open for safaris.

Book your accommodation in advance. They have an explicit reservation policy. Nobody is allowed to just barge in and make a booking. For traveling, while it is fun to travel from your city to Jim Corbet it is advised to book a hassle-free taxi. Like I booked my cab from Meerut to Jim Corbett you can book a cab from your city. Other convenient options are buses and railways.

Plan for a couple of days at least. The park authorities have been working hard to build attractions. Lately, they have added fishing and hiking to safaris. So expect to spend a few days in the park. And if you are an adrenaline freak like me, it is best to stay inside a park resort. It is the taste of raw nature. I loved it, hope you will find the wildlife interesting.

Author: Lena Burkut