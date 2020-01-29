‘A Quiet Place 2’ trailer scene was a real stunt, Emily Blunt confirms

John Krasinski’s directorial debut A Quiet Place was an incredible, thrilling success and the sequel was recently teased in a new trailer. Emily Blunt has now confirmed that one of the exciting parts of the footage was an actual, practical stunt.

A Quiet Place: Part II's trailer goes back in time, to the day the deadly alien creatures arrived on Earth. It's a pulse-pounding scene, where Evelyn is driving through chaos, with a bus coming at her, forcing her to throw her vehicle in reverse.

“I’m really proud of John for that shot because it was choreographed for two weeks. That is not a CGI bus, that is a real bus. And then there’s a stunt driver on the top of the car. And so really, my life is in his hands. So I said to him before, I looked up at him and I went ‘Well, I hope you’re good because my life is in your hands.’ And he just lent down and he went ‘I’m the best.’ And he really was. But it’s sort of terrifying. I’ve never done a stunt like that.”

Blunt’s comments come from her recent appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show. Blunt and host Ellen Degeneres spoke about the highly anticipated A Quiet Place sequel.

Part two brings back Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns, Sicario), Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds and adds newcomers Cillian Murphy (28 Days Later, Peaky Blinders) and Djimon Hounsou.

Krasinski explained some scope for the new film, confirming that it was not a retread of the original.

“[With A Quiet Place 2], we have the world. So it’s actually the world that’s built, it’s the idea that the rest of the world is going through this exact same experience. Are there other people that have to survive like this? It’s that idea of living through the set of circumstances, not again in the same way obviously, but exploring it more. You only got to do it intimately for a small amount of time, so what happens next?”

A Quiet Place: Part II will arrive in theaters on March 20th.

