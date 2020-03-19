A Guide to Cutting Your Household Expenditure During Hard Times

Uncertain times can be a struggle for every household, and most will go through periods where they find it difficult to make ends meet. However, there are many ways that you can save money and ensure that you are able to support your family through difficult times. To find out how you can pay the bills and still have a little extra income left over, read on for more information.

Use Shopping Coupons

Coupons are one of the most successful ways to decrease your shopping bills, with discounts on everything from clothing to food. Coupons allow you to shop without worrying about your bank account, ensuring that you can buy regular products for up to 75% less than the normal cost. For instance, using a Bed Bath and Beyond coupon can be advantageous to families who are looking for ways to save on essential items for their home, such as kitchen appliances and even the necessary medicines and vitamins to stay healthy.

Look at Your Bills and Rates

If you find that you do not have much leftover income after your monthly bills, you should consider searching for ways to reduce these. Although bills and rates can often seem like a set amount, comparison websites can help you find lower prices for the same electricity and water. You should also consider opting for cheaper cell phone plans. For instance, rather than choosing the maximum allowance, you should instead choose a plan which only provides you with the data that you need.

Sell Your Vehicle

Vehicles are one of the most expensive possessions that you can have. Although you might need a car or van for work-related reasons, if possible, you should consider exchanging your car for public transport or even for cycling and walking. This will cut down on bills such as petrol and your insurance rates, which are particularly high when you are young, as well as unexpected expenses, such as repairs.

Save Money on Your Food

Food is a necessity in any household. However, many households do not realize that it is possible for them to decrease the amount of money that they are spending on food. You can save money at the supermarket by choosing supermarket brands rather than luxury products, decreasing the number of restaurants that you go to, and looking for reductions throughout the store.

Look at Applicable Discounts

You may also be able to find discounts that are catered towards your age group or familial situation. For instance, students can often get discounts in a wide range of shops with cell phone applications, as well as discounts on entertainment and attractions, while families are often applicable for group discounts on services such as train travel.

Buy Online

In order to cut down on the cost of products, you should also consider buying online. Not only will this limit impulse buys, but many shops discount their products for online shoppers in order to attract more e-commerce. However, you should stay aware of potential shipping prices if you opt for home delivery.

Author: Carol Trehearn