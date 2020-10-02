A Guide to Casting and Moulding for Your Business

Casting is one of the oldest manufacturing processes, dating back over 7,300 years. Techniques have evolved a great deal since our ancestors first used the process, and thanks to recent technological advancements, there is a wide variety of methods and uses for both casting and molding. Frequently used in the manufacturing industry, they are popular methods used in costume design and arts and crafts. This guide will help you learn more about casting and molding to make more informed business decisions.

What is the Distinction between Casting and Molding?

Casting and moldings are processes used to create complex shapes that would otherwise be very difficult or financially unsustainable to create using other means. Casting is a popular method used in manufacturing to create heavy equipment. For example, it easily replicates an object’s exact size without requiring the construction and connection of many sperate parts. However, the history is casting is not confined to the practicalities of metalwork; it has also been used as an artistic practice and remains popular with sculptors, craft workers, and costume designers due to its ability to recreate intricate details.

Casting

Casting refers to a process used once the mould has been left to harden and removed from the object. If multiple layers of moulding have been used, it is necessary to connect them before applying any casting material. Casting is used to create an exact replacer of the moulded object, usually only requiring a few minor finishes such as a light sanding. There are two main types of casting materials used, either metals or plastics. Metal casting involves heating metals until they become liquid, which is then poured into the mould. Metals commonly used in castings include aluminium, copper, zinc, and iron. Plastic castings usually involve the use of a more flexible mould, usually made out of latex or rubber, this mould can then be used again to create multiple casts.

Molding

Molding is a technique that involves taking an impression of an object in a material. The particular type of material used will depend upon the scale of the object involved, and popular molding substances include silicon and plaster. The substance used in molding is usually soft and malleable to easily be spread or poured to cover the object in relief. Molding can either be finished in one piece or can involve multiple layers. Once the mold is covering the object, it is left to set. When it becomes hard, it is then removed, relieving the negative imprint of the object.

Author: Carol Trehearn