A Guide to Buying Air Compressors Online

Deciding which compressor to buy can be quite a challenge, especially if you are not sure of what to look for. This is understandable since there are a wide variety of air compressors available in the market. Before you finally settle on buying one, it’s best if you weigh your options up properly. Here are some of the things you must take note of when purchasing an air compressor online.

The Purpose of Buying

Analyze the requirementsthat you are looking for in an air compressor. These requirements should be in line with your purpose in buying the device. Ask yourself if you are buying an air compressor specifically for industrial use or just for home use. This thing matters as there are certain air compressors that are best for commercial and non-commercial purposes. Knowing the purpose or the specific situation wherein you will be using the air compressor will narrow down your options, making it easier for you to choose the exact compressor that best suits your needs.

The Specifications

If you shop for an air compressor online, you will probably notice all those numbers and specifications highlighted in the product’s description. Those specifications plastered on the device can be helpful in choosing the right air compressor for you.

The most important spec to look for is the CFM or the Cubic feet per Minute. The CFM is the one to look at if you want to know how fast the compressor can provide air. Make sure that the compressor can supply air faster than its usage. Because if it is otherwise, you always have to wait for the air compressor to recharge before it can supply enough air again. Now, the tricky part is that the CFM depends on the psi (per square inch) of the compressor. The average psi that most manufacturers test is at 90 psi. You can also ask for the standard CFM (SCFM) just to be safe.

The Portability

Portability is another thing to consider when buying an air compressor. If you think a portable air compressor will do to accomplish your task, then choose one that you can easily transfer around. Portable compressors allow you to move and do your task easily. Since using of extension cords is not recommended, portable air compressor is a great choice for you.

It is important to remember that portability is not only about weight though. You also have to consider its shape. See to it that the compressor is shaped in a way that you will be able to lift and move it easily.

The Compressor Ratings

Aside from the above mentioned things, air compressor ratings are also important. If you are buying an air compressor online, the best this to do is to read several reviews and look for the ones with high ratings. It is an essential factor to consider as this will tell you how the device works based on the customers’ experience. This will give you a glimpse on how the compressor actually works in reality. Make sure to look for those reliable and unbiased ratings to ensure high quality compressor.

Guest Author: Lolita Di