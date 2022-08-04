A Beginner’s Guide to Recovering from Addiction

10 percent of US adults have drug use disorder at some point in their lives.

Drug addiction can manifest itself in many forms, from prescription drugs to alcohol. Drug addiction and abuse have cost the U.S $700 billion in productivity. It’s the reason for 2.8 million emergency room visits a year.

Do you know someone who’s battling drug addiction?

Recovering from addiction isn’t impossible but it takes a lot of inner strength and support. The sooner a sobbing addict seeks help, the more likely they are to succeed in beating their addiction. Here’s how to support someone recovering from addiction.

Recognizing the Problem

Whether it’s drugs, alcohol, gambling, sex, or something else, addiction can ruin lives. It’s important to remember that addiction is a disease, and like any disease, it can be treated. The first step in addiction recovery is recognizing that there is a problem.

This can be difficult, but it is essential. If you are in denial about your addiction, it will be very difficult to get better.

If you are struggling to recognize the signs of addiction, speak to a doctor or counselor. They can help you identify the problem and begin to work on a solution.

Be kind to yourself. This is a difficult process and you deserve to be patient and gentle with yourself.

Asking for Help

There is no shame in admitting that you need help to recover from addiction. In fact, it is one of the bravest and most difficult things that you can do. Asking for help is a crucial step on the road to recovery.

Decide who you want to ask for help. This may be a family member, friend, therapist, doctor, or any other support system. Be honest about your addiction and how it has affected your life.

Be clear about what you need from them. Do you need help with getting to appointments, paying for treatment, or just someone to talk to?

Be prepared for their reaction. They may not be ready or willing to help you, but that does not mean you should give up.

Making a Plan

Create a plan for recovery. Understand your addiction. This means learning about the factors that may have led to your addiction, such as stress, trauma, or genetic predisposition.

Seek professional help. Recovery Delivered can help you find the treatment, therapy, counseling, or rehabilitation program that fits your needs. Make healthy lifestyle choices like eating well, exercising, and getting enough sleep.

Making a plan is an important first step in recovering from addiction. By taking the above steps, you will be on your way to a healthy and addiction-free life.

Making the Change

While the journey of recovery may be difficult, there are many resources and support available to help you on the path to sobriety.

Attend a support group. There are often many helpful and supportive people in addiction support groups. These groups can provide you with social and emotional support as you recover.

Diet, exercise, and sleep are all important factors in recovery. Eating healthy foods and maintaining a regular exercise routine can help improve your overall well-being.

Following Through

It is important to commit to making changes. That means following through on your treatment, even when it is difficult. This may mean attending therapy, going to support groups, and making lifestyle changes. It is important to be patient and to take things one day at a time.

Relapse is common, but it does not mean that recovery is not possible. Do not be discouraged if setbacks occur; recovery is a process and it takes time. Just keep moving forward and believe in yourself.

Learning from Mistakes

If you are a beginner in recovering from addiction, you should know that it is normal to make mistakes. What is important is that you learn from your mistakes so that you can avoid making them again in the future.

Admit that you made a mistake and that you are responsible for the consequences of your actions.

Taking responsibility for your actions is an important step in learning from your mistakes. This means that you need to accept that you are the one who caused the problem and that you need to fix it.

Think about what you did wrong and how you can avoid making the same mistake in the future.

Overcoming Triggers

There are many things that can trigger a person in early recovery to relapse. It is important to be aware of these triggers and have a plan in place to avoid them.

Some common triggers include stressful life events, places or things associated with drug use, people who use drugs, and emotions like boredom or sadness.

To overcome these triggers, it is important to have healthy activities and coping mechanisms in place to deal with stress and negative emotions.

Building a Support System

There are many resources available to help you find support, including online communities, therapy groups, and 12-step programs. It is important to find an environment where you feel comfortable sharing your experiences and feelings.

In addition to traditional support groups, you may also want to consider alternative methods such as yoga, meditation, and acupuncture. These mind-body practices can help you reduce stress, improve your mood, and promote healing.

There is no easy road to recovery from addiction, but it is possible. The change will not happen overnight, but it will happen if you stay the course.

Staying Strong and Recovering From Addiction

Millions of people have gone through addiction and come out on the other side. You can too. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, know that there is hope for recovery.

Reach out to local resources or support groups for help getting started on recovering from addiction. It is not easy, but with commitment and determination, addiction can be overcome. Take the first step today.

Author: Laura Brown