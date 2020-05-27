[…] 9 Must Have Travel Apps […]

As easy as travelling is today, you can find useful travel apps that serve for almost any personal or professional purpose that you may have in mind when scheduling an upcoming trip. There are apps that can be downloaded onto your desktop computer or laptop, regardless of the operating system. Other travel apps are suitable for your iPad, Android tablet and other mobile devices, including smartphones. Some of these travel apps are platform-independent, which means that you can run them using any of these devices.

The list that follows outlines the top-ten must have travel apps that are specifically designed to achieve a more pleasurable travelling experience:

1. OAG Flights

This is one of the platform-independent travel applications that you can access online, providing you with instant access to flight tracker look-up tools, worldwide flight schedules, live flight arrival and flight departure statuses, flight time, terminals of arrival, terminal maps, days of operation, list of direct flights, flight times between two destinations and much more.

The Flight Duration Finder, without question, is one of the most invaluable tools when it comes to finding the quickest flight times between two travelling destinations. This application also provides a comprehensive list of low cost airlines, together with useful information regarding the first and last day of the weekly scheduling. With a database that encompasses more than 4,000 airports, over 900 airlines and more than 80,000 daily departures that are updated on a daily basis and available 24/7, OAG Flights has undoubtedly earned the number one slot in this top-ten list. Free trials are available.





2. The London Official City Guide App

Not really a flight tracker, but defined as the best of London on the go, this app for the iPhone and Android mobile devices provides you with information available at the Visit London website. The visitor guide from London & Partners is an official promotional organisation that is committed to promoting the capital city of Great Britain, recognized as the best big city on earth.

This application enables you to cut costs significantly when travelling to London. It will assist you in finding the best deals of the day, while helping you to discover attractions near to you. The London Official City Guide App is free, but requires that your mobile device is supported by a Wi-Fi connection or has access to your mobile carrier so that it may incur any data changes.

3. XE Currency

Travelling abroad can present tough challenges, especially when you have to deal with currency exchange. However, with the aid of this tiny app, you can easily make currency conversions in line with your destination.

The currency exchange rate is updated in real-time within the currency exchange market working hours. XE currency can also return historic rate information for a specific currency, so you can analyse the fluctuation of the local money exchange. Similar to flight tracker tools, this mobile application can monitor the currency of your choice to help you plan your trip, when the exchange rates favour your finances.

