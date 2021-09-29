8 Tips To Choose A Domain Name For Your Business

Picking the right domain name for your business is important for its success. If you pick the wrong domain name, it could become a hassle at a later period when you want to switch it without hurting the brand or search rankings. Hence, it is important that you choose the right domain name from the beginning. When you are first starting, it might seem hard to come up with unique and catchy name ideas. But if you remain patient and look for the right name, you will find the most suitable one for your business. Here are a few tips for choosing a domain name for the business.

1. Stick to .com

You will come across many new domain name extensions including .com, .net. and .org. There are several other niche extensions like .blog, .pizza, and more. It is best to opt for a .com domain name. You might be tempted to use clever blog names that have new extensions but .com is the most credible name in the industry today. If you try to experiment with new domain extensions, it could make your business look less trustworthy. The best and easiest to remember are .com domains. There are several users who are not very tech-savvy and automatically type .com at the end of the domain they are using.

Pick the right keywords

Keywords play a crucial role in the domain name. When you use the right keywords in the domain name, it informs the search engines what the website is all about. With quality content and great user experience, the keywords can help you rank higher in Google. It could be difficult to buy a domain name that has the target keywords but if you use creativity and combine the keywords, it will make the domain name stand out.

Keep it short

It is important to have keywords but you must not go overboard with the length. Always have a domain name that is memorable and short. Try to keep it under 15 characters. If the domain name is longer, it will be harder to remember and users might be prone to entering typos with a longer domain name. This could lead to a loss of traffic.

Ensure that it is easy to spell and pronounce

When you pick a domain name, keep in mind that it is easy to share when writing and speaking. If you want to use the domain name to build a professional email address, it must be easy to remember and spell.

Keep it unique

The domain name of your business should be unique, it should stand out in the mind of the readers. Hence, search the blogs in your niche and look at the type of domain names they have. Always choose a domain name that is brand-able. It must be catchy, memorable, and unique.

Do not use hyphens

Do not create a domain name that has hyphens. It could be a sign of spam domains and you do not want to be associated with them. It could also lead to a lot of typos. In case you choose a domain name with hyphens because the one you want is already taken, your users will end up on the website of the competitor if they forget to use the hyphen.

Research the domain name

Before registering, it is best to find out if there is a registered business under the same name. You can easily search online and see if there is an exact name or similar name already in the industry. Also, use social media to look for the name’s availability. If there is a similar matching name, it will lead to severe legal implications and could cost you money.

Act quickly

People are always on the lookout for unique and catchy domain names for their businesses. As businesses understand the importance of online presence, they are constantly working towards building one. Every day thousands of domain names are registered and offered by domain buy service from across the world and if you have found a name you like, you must not wait for too long. The domain name will work like real estate. There are many people looking for the right names for their business and if you do not act in time, someone might register the idea and buy the domain name.

Domain names are not very expensive which is why it works as a useful investment for your business. You must act fast and get yourself one before someone else picks it. If you change your mind, you can let it expire. Keep these 8 tips in mind when choosing a domain name for the business and take out time to research and look for the right type of domain name that works for you.

Author: Shruti Gupta