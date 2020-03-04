Quantcast
8 Dining Set Features for a Stand-Out Look

Ready to bring your dining room décor to the next level? You can make your dining room look interesting, but to do that, you need dining furniture with the most fascinating design elements. Look for the following features when you’re searching for a stand-out dining set.

  1. Ornate Design Elements

Ornate design is often associated with wealth. So, look for sets that have ornate features like decorative carvings and crowns, beautifully-shaped table legs and chair legs, and elegant edges. The Chateau De Ville Dining Room Set w/Black Chairs is an excellent example of dining furniture that’s both ornate and stylish.

  1. Curvy Lines

Plain, straight lines can be boring and ordinary. If you want your dining set to grab your guests’ attention, consider sets with curvy lines. These lines make the furniture look expensive and add softness as well as a nice contrast to straight-edge elements in your room.

  1. Pedestal Table

A pedestal table is much more unusual than a table with four straight legs. The pedestal gives it a more substantial look, but it also creates more leg space underneath the table. Want to kick it up another notch? Then, go for a double pedestal table for an even more outstanding look.

  1. Shiny Tabletop

The tabletop is the part of the dining set you and your guests will be looking at most often as you enjoy your meal. Make sure you choose a table with a shiny top. And, you don’t just want it to look shiny in a picture or on a showroom floor. To make sure it will keep looking shiny in the years to come, choose a tabletop made of excellent materials like wood or glass.

  1. Exquisite Details

Once you know the overall design you’re going for, consider the finer details. You can find dining sets with fine details, such as nail head trim, that really add something special to your dining room décor.

  1. Upholstered Chairs

A dining room set with upholstered chairs gives your room an extra layer of comfort and opulence. Choose chairs made from a visually appealing fabric. If the set also has button-tufting, it will catch the eye even more.

  1. Rich Finishes

The finish of your table, chairs, and other dining room furniture will make a big impression on everyone who comes into your dining room. Rich wood finishes like cherry, oak, or walnut give your dining room a more sumptuous look.

  1. Mirrored China Cabinet

Including a mirrored china cabinet is a great touch to add interest in your dining room. The mirror brings out the beauty of the sparkling glassware and shiny metal objects inside the glass doors as it spreads reflected highlights around the room. You can find a large selection of sets with optional mirrored china cabinets at 1StopBedrooms dining sets.

Choose dining room furniture with the best features, and you’ll create a memorable dining experience for yourself, your family, and your guests. By considering all these elements of dining set design, you can capture everyone’s attention in the most positive way possible.

