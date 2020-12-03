8 Benefits of Cannabis for Athletes

Most of us have heard that cannabis has many benefits. For example, it can relieve stress, treat pain, reduce insomnia, and offer cancer patients relief. But did you know that it can help you become a better athlete? It’s true!

The word is getting out among athletes that cannabis can help their performance. Here are just a few ways cannabis can jack up athletic results.

Relieves Monotony

Professional athletes must train—a lot. For example, a marathon runner may run up to 70 or 80 miles per week in some cases. Marathoners must run long distances to build their strength and endurance. Even if you have a gorgeous place to run, running 20 miles a day can get boring. After all, they need to run three or four hours at a stretch sometimes. Who wouldn’t get bored sometimes?

Cannabis can provide you with a new state of mind each time you use it. If your long-distance running routine has become dull, try a few hits before you hit the bricks for a new perspective!

Reduces Aches and Pains

Cannabis is well known for being able to relieve pain. Scientific research and anecdotal evidence show that people who have chronic pain achieve impressive results. Athletes who train for hours per day will eventually develop aches and pains that cannabis can relieve. When you can work out with less pain, your results will improve.

Boosts Focus

Much of your success in athletics comes down to focus and form. Whether you are a runner, golfer, or weightlifter, minor improvements can make a massive difference in the result. Cannabis provides a focus that can help you tune into the little things that make a big difference in your performance. Many athletes discover they are less distracted and can hone in on the tiniest details of their performance.

Helps with Digestion

Many athletes have problems processing and digesting food, especially those involved in intense competitions. Athletes need to consume a lot of calories to give them the energy they burn so quickly. But eating before a competitive event can be a challenge for those with a nervous stomach. Having some cannabis can boost your appetite and help with digestion. So you can eat a big, healthy meal when your body needs it.

Reduces Exercise-Induced Asthma

One of the lesser-known benefits of cannabis is it’s a bronchodilator. It can boost airflow for people who have asthma and other breathing disorders. While smoking cannabis is not a good idea for asthmatics, edibles or vaping are good ways to get the cannabis your body needs.

Aids Muscle Recovery

When an athlete pushes their muscles to maximum exertion, they need to recover. Cannabis is an effective anti-inflammatory and analgesic, helping worn-out muscles recover faster between intense workouts.

Treats Muscle Spasms

Cannabis has shown promising results for people who have muscle spasms. It has proven effective for people with Parkinson’s and multiple sclerosis, and benefits could help athletes who suffer from cramps after workouts.

Enhances Enjoyment

Cannabis can help you enjoy life in general. Its psychoactive effects make flavors more intense, colors brighter, and sensations more powerful. It can take you mentally to new places, inspire you creatively, and come up with new ideas. If you enjoy a bit of cannabis before you train, you could find that you will enjoy your intense workouts more than ever.

The Bottom Line

Cannabis has many benefits for all people, and those benefits extend to athletes. Try a bit of cannabis today to see how it can enhance your athletic performance.

Author: Anna Johansson