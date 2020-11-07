7 YouTube Marketing Tactics You Should Be Using

YouTube is one of the top networks you can market your business. It has over 2 billion users who watch billions of minutes of video every single month. And the engagement is high too.

But you won’t automatically generate views, subscribers, and sales from YouTube, just because you publish a video.

To get results from YouTube, you should be using the top marketing tactics and I am going to share a few of them below…

Create a funnel:

The first thing you need to design even before you start creating videos is a funnel. A funnel will ensure that all those views you drive will result in sales. If you have a measurable way to execute this, it will help you predict sales and even scale it. So, start designing your YouTube video funnel early on.

You need to decide how you will use those sales to get more subscribers and traffic. And how you will convert that to sales. Once you know this, you will begin creating videos that will help your business grow, instead of just chasing after vanity metrics such as “likes”.

Create different types of videos:

As part of the funnel, you should be creating different types of videos. These should include ToFu videos such as videos with tips, MoFu videos such as case studies, and BoFu videos with reviews and demos.

Different kinds of people who are at the different stages of the funnel will be watching your videos. Giving all of them something useful and relevant to watch will ensure you drive more engagement, brand impressions, and sales. Most of the videos you create should be ToFu and MoFu videos, Bofu should make up the minority as people don’t like getting bombarded with sales videos repeatedly. Make sure you optimize your videos with good software for video editing.

Use collaborations:

Influencer marketing is worth billions of dollars for a reason. It works. Articles are written every day about the end of influencer marketing, but that’s not happening any time soon. People have been listening to influencers even before social media existed and they will continue to do so for a long time. So, use some good influencer marketing software to find the top influencers in your niche and then work with them to either promote your products or grow your channel.

If your aim is to drive more sales, you can get them to share videos and links to your products, while if your aim is to generate more subscribers and views you can get them to promote your channel and videos.

Optimize videos for search:

YouTube isn’t just a social network, but also a search engine. People spend a lot of time there searching for videos. So, if you want to get more views, you should optimize your videos for search. Use YouTube or a good keyword research tool and find out the keywords people are looking for. Then add these keywords to the title, description, and tags.

Keyword research will also help you find video topics that people want to consume.

Drive views with ads:

Another great paid tactic for promoting your YouTube channel is ads. Influencer marketing can work great, but there are limits to the number of people you can reach because of algorithms. It can be hard to scale as to reach more people you need to find more influencers. It can take up a lot of time. But with ads, you can instantly reach more people in a shorter period of time. But the main problem with ads is that they cost more than influencer marketing.

This is why you should combine influencer marketing with ads to get the best results.

Create live videos:

People love watching live videos on social media. They can have the same effect as webinars as they are a one-time event. So, one or two times a week you should create an interactive live video session. You can use the live videos to promote your products or to promote the recorded videos you uploaded.

Cross-promote videos:

Also makes sure you promote all your videos on other social media such as Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, etc. especially if you already have a good number of followers and engagement on these networks.

Conclusion:

These are the different tactics you can use to market your YouTube channel. Begin implementing today to get more subscribers, engagement, and sales.

Author: Mitt Ray