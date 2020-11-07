7 ways to motivate your remote project team

In the current pandemic, with as many people working from home as possible, the remote project team exists in a way that we have never seen before. Project managers who are used to having at least some of their team members nearby are facing the unprecedented situation of dealing with a team who are working remotely. This is the time to completely rethink those traditional methods that you might use to motivate your project team and find something that works when everyone is remote – these are not necessarily something you will have covered in your training courses for project managers.

With this in mind, we have put together a list of 7 ways in which you could motivate your remote project team.

1.Trust

Micromanaging can be detrimental to motivation, and unfortunately this is something people often don’t realise they are doing. Give your team members clear descriptions of what needs doing and let them have the free rein to get on with the work. Trust them to do this without the need to continually check up on them.

2.Track activity that is billable

When it comes to your bottom-line, tracking time just doesn’t make sense. When you track billable activity, this can help your employees to give their full attention to the tasks they are working on. This allows them to take breaks and not feel guilty about doing so, and this in turn means that when they return to working, they feel refreshed and more productive rather than worrying about the time that they have lost.

3.Pay on time

Employees must always be paid on time; it really is that simple. If you want to motivate them then give them the respect that they deserve in order to keep working and producing good work. If there are logistical reasons for struggling to pay on time look at software that will help you.

4.Appreciate and congratulate

Appreciating the efforts of your employees is key to motivation. People want to know their work has value. This can be harder when people work remotely but it is not impossible, and a little praise goes a long way. This might be in the form of an email, a small online gift if the work was particularly important or, in the case of a contractor, a good review on LinkedIn.

5.Cultivate talent

A good remote worker is career-oriented and always looking to improve their skills, so they appeal to more employers. Cultivate particular talents that they might have, suggest further reading or point them in the direction of PM accreditation if you think they have the potential.

6.Promote

If there is little chance of advancement people often don’t give their all in a role. Remote workers feel disadvantaged when it comes to promotions, but if someone has the potential it should be rewarded so keep the lines of communication open and let remote workers know that future promotions are a possibility.

7.Laugh

It can be lonely being a remote worker so add a little humour to your communications, it’s a great way to relieve stress and helps to motivate people – just make sure it’s appropriate for the workplace.

Author: Anna Preston