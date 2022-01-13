7 Tips to Plan a Successful Corporate Event

Have you been given the responsibility of planning a corporate event? It may look like an easy task, but you need to plan it meticulously from the beginning to ensure you can execute the plan in the given budget and time. Here are a few tips that will help you do that.

Set Goals:

The first step in planning a corporate event is to understand the event’s objective and plan the kind of event you wish to conduct. Is it an internal one, or would you like to invite guests? Should it be conducted in the office space, or do you want to do it in a different location? Make a reasonable plan before you go to the next step.

Plan the Budget:

Once you have the plan, you need to set the budget. Check what can be afforded by the company and then distribute the money for different activities involved, such as venue, food, entertainment, and marketing. Keep buffer money of 10% extra for unforeseen expenditures.

Reserve the Venue:

This is something you should do immediately, as you do not want your preferred location to become unavailable on the date you have decided to conduct the event. The venue will use a maximum chunk of your budget. Hence, choose one carefully which can be afforded.

Create the Guest List:

Now it is time to make a list of guests you want to invite. You need to keep the budget in mind before you do so. Determining the number of guests will help choose other services accordingly. Choose the method of e-invite to conserve the planet.

Include seamless RSVP:

You need to make the process of sending RSVP easier so that you get the accurate count of the guests. People are busy nowadays, so do not complicate the process. Include a one-click RSVP button in your emails with a YES or NO response so that you exactly know how many people you need to plan the event for. This will help you use your budget efficiently too.

Spend Time on Marketing:

If your event is an open one, you need to spend time marketing it. This does not mean you do not market an internal event. Use social media to promote the event. You need to target the audience while marketing to make the event meaningful and valuable for the business. Events that come along with marketing campaigns are more successful.

Encourage Participation:

Maybe it is a product launch event, but that does not mean it needs to be all formal. The attendees of the event should be encouraged to participate and have fun. You can do this by arranging some fun events. Choose an out-of-the-box venue such as Axe Throwing San Antonio, where you can do business but mainly let the guest engage in a friendly Axe Throwing battle. This will only do good for your business as the clients will never forget such an unforgettable event and the company that has invited them to attend.

In Conclusion:

Once the event is a success, do not stop there. Keep a follow-up strategy ready to gain the maximum from this event, which took so much of your time and energy.

Author: Nataliya Stefanus