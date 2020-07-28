7 Tips for Remote Businesses

Companies that let their workers decide where and when to do their jobs – whether that is in the middle of the night or even in another city – reduce turnover, increase employee productivity, and lower organizational costs. With that in mind, it is no wonder why many companies these days are cutting their employees loose to work remote. In fact, according to a report by Forbes, working remotely has become the standard operating procedure for roughly 50% of Americans.

To keep up in today’s marketplace, companies need to not just attract new clients and customers, but also the best talent! And in today’s day in age, the best talent wants to work remotely!

Here are 7 tips for navigating the world of remote business:

Be Flexible

Potential employees are drawn to working remotely usually for the same basic reason; flexibility. Your employees’ lives matter and are important to them so it should be important to you too.

Be Available

Make sure to have an open line of communication with not only your clients, but with your staff. There is an old popular saying in sales: “People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.” If your clients or remote workers can’t reach you when they have a problem or a question, that’s an issue.

Be Proactive

On top of being available, it is also important to be proactive. Check-in with your remote employees and ask how they are doing. Get to know them, their kids, their hobbies and what is happening in their lives. Ask them how they feel about their workload and show you care by listening. This goes a long way for remote employees because burnout runs high. By being proactive and understanding your staff, you can help to create a place where they can do their best work.

Invite Feedback

As a remote business owner, your flexibility and availability means that you can become an essential point of contact in your industry for your remote employees. Answering questions honestly and accepting concerns gracefully helps to build trust. At the end of the day, business is all about relationships. If your workers truly believe that they can trust you, they will want to work for you.

Offer Tools

To help your remote employees thrive, it is important to offer them the tools they need in order to do their job at an optimal level. Provide training and digital books like the ones offered at Holloway to help them to learn and flourish. Your business is only as good as your employees so it is important to do everything that you can to make sure they have the right tools.

Show Appreciation

It is important to not only show appreciation to your customers, but to your remote employees as well. One of the potential pitfalls that many remote companies experience is losing the personal touch. Believe it or not, but employees value respect, encouragement, and appreciation over money. You can build value into your business by letting your staff know that you value their hard work.

Hire The Right People

A great benefit to remote business is the wide range of talent available. Business owners can literally hire from anywhere in the world. There are tons of places to look for new talent and it is okay to be picky. Ask for references and examples of projects that the potential employee is proud of. If you take the time and do your research, you can find the very best fit for your company.

If you are a business owner of a remote company then follow our tips and watch your business take off in the right direction!

Author: Jacob Maslow