Published On: Wed, Jun 10th, 2020

7 Small Business Ideas for College Students

College can be a great time to explore the plenty of business opportunities. Students need to pay expenses for various things such as books, research projects, practical and even accommodation. But what if a student can earn through their small business and pay through it. Then there is a huge benefit to their personal growth.

photo/ Gerd Altmann via pixabay

Here are seven potential small business ideas for college students.

  1. Website Design and App Development

Website design can be an effective way to test the skills and develop the expertise in different technologies. Most of the businesses have the website and finding the site to develop is easy. Develop and design the website of the client and earn money through it. Today mobile marketing is extremely popular so business is looking for mobile app developers. Thus you can easily get a chance to develop the mobile app as well. By developing the mobile app according to client requirement you can earn a lot of money.

  1. Freelance Writing Service

If a student is good with words then he can start freelance writing services. This can include writing blog posts, guest posts, newsletters, emails, eBooks and many other writing types of collateral. He can promote his business idea through a blog on different social media channels such as LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, etc. When the client likes the writing skills then he can immediately hire for the job. So he can get the job without direct promotions.

  1. Start a Blog

It is an effective small business idea to grow and make money. A blog is an effective way to earn the income while studying in college. If the student is passionate in thinking out of the box and creative in writing then he can start his own blog. Affiliate Marketing is an effective channel to make handsome money online. He can also earn money by performing product-based marketing. For effective writing related to your studies, you can hire academic writing services.

  1. Tutoring Service

It can be the best thing if you can share your knowledge by teaching someone. If someone is weak in 2-3 subjects so by teaching those, you can earn handsome money. By getting the proper knowledge and in-depth studies the student can pass the exam with the good grades. It also helps in keeping you always updated with the knowledge.

  1. Making Online Videos

Online videos about products or services are getting a lot of popularity these days. Videos can be made for social media channels and shared with the audience to get the attention. Earn money while selling the products or services through video promotion. A YouTube channel is an effective way to showcase the products to the subscribers. Create a channel and earn money by optimizing it and increasing the subscribers per month for the Client.

  1. Transportation Service

If you have the old car that is not in use currently, you can fix it and start the transportation services. There can be chances that the fellow students at the college need transport and most of the time college transport isn’t good. So, they can take the transport from you because it can save both time and money.  It will also provide them more comfort and flexibility.

Starting a weekend trip can be an effective business idea. Many people love to go outstation or weekend gateways during the weekend so it can be a good way to earn money by providing them a memorable experience through the trip so that they can contact you in future as well.

  1.  Graphics Art Design Services

If you are very creative then you can start a graphics design business. You can offer services to both students and college professor to make their presentations more effective through graphical designing. You can make additional income by designing banners for the events and other occasions. You can also utilize your art talent for making the card and selling it as the gifts for birthdays and anniversaries. People love handmade cards so it can be not only be a good gift but provide a pleasure as well.

Final Words

These are the seven small business ideas for a college student to earn while studying and manage their life well. You can start utilizing them to manage livelihood and always stay happy and successful in life.

Author: Sagar

photo/ Gerd Altmann

