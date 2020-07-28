7 Reasons You Should Give CBD Oil a Chance

Have you heard about cannabidiol (CBD) oil, but you’re not sure if you should try it? You’re not alone. Many people hesitate to try something new, especially when it costs money. However, this article will give you 7 good reasons to give CBD oil a chance.

The risk of having an adverse reaction is extremely low

The last thing you want when trying a new remedy is to experience an adverse reaction. While most people can tolerate CBD exceptionally well and never experience any negative side effects, some people do experience the following:

Dry mouth

Diarrhea

Low appetite

Drowsiness

Fatigue

These CBD side effects aren’t that common, but even if you do experience them, it won’t be as bad as some of the frightening side effects of prescription drugs.

If you’re on prescription medication, especially blood thinners, talk to your doctor before trying CBD to avoid potential adverse interactions.

CBD oil comes in different concentrations

Regardless of your bottle’s concentration, you can always do the math to calculate the amount of CBD you want to take. However, some companies formulate their oils in a variety of concentrations so you don’t need to do any math.

For example, Hemp Bombs makes CBD oil in 6 different concentrations: 125mg, 300mg, 750mg, 1500mg, 3000mg, and 5000mg. All products contain the same premium CBD oil made from hemp, but the concentration differs. With a higher concentration, you get more CBD per drop.

CBD oil can stop racing thoughts

Does your mind keep going and going without winding down even when you’re exhausted? CBD can help with that. Since CBD targets endocannabinoid receptors throughout the nervous system, it has a calming, soothing effect on the body and mind.

Many people prefer the natural calming effects of CBD over prescription anxiety medications that have horrible side effects.

CBD can be applied topically

For aches and pains or general muscle soreness, many people use a topical CBD salve. Instead of swallowing a capsule and waiting for a full body effect, you can apply a CBD salve to your skin to target the sore area.

Massage the CBD salve into your skin gently and before long, you’ll feel the soothing effects.

The biggest benefit to using a topical salve is that you can target an area quickly rather than waiting for your digestive system to process a capsule and then metabolize the contents into your blood stream.

Hemp is nutritious

CBD oil is made from hemp, and hemp happens to be extremely nutritious. You’ve probably seen people put hemp seeds in smoothies for protein. Hemp seeds contain about 25% protein, but protein isn’t the only nutritional benefit hemp has to offer.

Hemp seeds contain two essential fatty acids: linoleic acid (omega 6) and alpha-linolenic acid (omega 3). Hemp oil also contains plenty of antioxidants required to maintain brain health. Many of these nutritional benefits still exist when hemp is converted into CBD oil.

Everyone’s doing it

CBD oil is quite popular across the U.S., especially in states that have legalized cannabis for medicinal and recreational use. Most people who are familiar with THC knew about CBD before it made the news. However, now CBD has become mainstream and everyone’s talking about it.

Not that long ago, people were afraid to try CBD because they were afraid it would give them a “high” like cannabis. CBD contains no psychoactive properties. Now that people know CBD isn’t psychoactive like THC, many who once thought it was no different than marijuana are willing to try it out.

Your well-being is worth trying CBD

If you suffer from stress, anxiety, or sleep deprivation, how many products have you tried without finding anything that works? Perhaps you’ve tried herbal teas, tinctures, and diffused oils. Maybe you’ve even tried special music and changed your diet to no avail.

If that sounds familiar, it’s time to try CBD. Since the risks for side effects are low, it’s worth committing to at least one month before making your decision. Depending on what you’re using CBD oil for, your body may need time to accumulate the CBD before you’ll feel the effects.

Quality CBD oil isn’t as expensive as you think

Don’t let the prices on the bottles fool you. If you’re looking at a good brand, the more expensive bottles have a higher concentration of CBD. If you calculate it out, you should end up paying about the same per milligram of CBD. Sometimes companies drop prices a little for larger or higher concentration bottles since they sell for more.

CBD isn’t as expensive as it seems, and it’s worth every penny.

Author: Anne Johansson